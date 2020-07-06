Comal County Commissioners will again consider a burn ban in regular session before holding a workshop on 2021 budget requests when they meet on Thursday.
Despite some county expenses due to COVID-19, County Judge Sherman Krause said he doesn’t expect that alone will impact the upcoming budget.
“We’ve been tracking the expenditures we’ve had so far,” he said. “We think we can be reimbursed for a lot of them because of the emergency order we have in place. That will come through federal funding that ultimately will become available.
“So I don’t know if that will have a significant impact on our budget. But, because of COVID-19’s impact on the economy, we think it will be a very lean budget year.”
Commissioners will spend the next few weeks reviewing Thursday’s verbal requests. The Comal Appraisal District has until July 24 to certify 2020 tax appraisals, and County Judge Sherman Krause will present his 2021 recommended budget to commissioners on July 30.
Public hearings on the proposed budget, any possible increases to the tax rate and salaries of public officials will precede approval of the 2021 budget (Aug. 20) and 2020 tax rate (Sept. 17).
Looking back
Last year’s 3½-hour workshop fielded more than $112 million in departmental requests for the 2020 budget, subsequently adopted for $110.9 million. The county’s 2019 adopted budget totaled $108.8 million, and the 2018 budget was approved for $93.4 million.
The 2020 budget included the first year of a new pay scale for county employees, which hadn’t undergone major revisions since 2007. It was funded by the 2019 combined tax rate of 37.7915 cents per $100 assessed property valuation. The 2019 effective tax rate is 32.0265 cents and the rollback rate 38.6057 cents.
Portions of the combined rate are designated for county general operations, jury, indigent health, debt service, road and flood control funds. Budget requests were formally submitted on June 5 and presented to commissioners June 22.
Burn ban and
updates
After taking no action last Thursday, commissioners will again consider issuing a burn ban, which if approved this week would take effect Friday morning.
On Monday, the county’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), which gauges and assigns point values for forest fire potential in Texas counties, was at 524 —well above the 500-point threshold required for bans on outdoor burning in unincorporated county areas.
After receiving the weekly COVID-19 update, citizen comments and reports from department staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, commissioners will also discuss and consider approving:
• Acknowledgment of road construction and storm water drainage improvements, acceptance of roads into the county’s road system and releasing associated surety for portions of the Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard, 4S Ranch, Park Village and Serene Estates subdivisions.
• A formal request to extend the exemption for the county road department’s water quality basin from the Edwards Aquifer Protection Plan for another year.
• The Accident Prevention and Safety Plan for county employees; reclassifications of positions and salaries in the Information Technology department.
• Line-item budget transfers for body armor used by the sheriff’s office; a computer tablet for virtual court sessions for juvenile probation department; and state funding used as a grant match toward Dr. Dorothy Overman’s health services contract with the county.
Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. For the meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
