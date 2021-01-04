The recent COVID-19 surge claimed one of Comal County’s own over the weekend.
Jeannie Villarreal, a longtime county court administrator, died Sunday night at CHRISTUS-New Braunfels Hospital, co-workers said Monday. On Sunday came word that Precinct 3 Commissioner Kevin Webb has been sickened by the coronavirus since before Christmas.
“I’ve been in and out of bed for 10 days,” Webb said in an email on Sunday. “I felt better yesterday and feel like today might be my first day out of the woods.”
Villarreal’s death came three weeks after her mother succumbed to the virus while both were reportedly hospitalized in the same facility. In her honor, 22nd District Court and regional Administrative Justice Bruce Boyer closed the county’s district courts in Villarreal’s honor on Monday.
“My judicial right arm is missing,” 433rd District Court Judge Dib Waldrip said in a text following Villarreal’s passing. “Trusted confidant of countless judges and dutiful servant of the people of the Comal County District Court is resting peacefully after her 6-week fight with Covid. It is doubtful that anyone will ever replace Jeannie.”
That sentiment was shared throughout Villarreal’s extended county family, many of them in tears on Monday.
“There was not one thing that wasn’t properly done — everything was always polished and to the ‘T’,” Waldrip said.
“She was a mentor to so many and a friend to so many — she was just an amazing individual,” District Clerk Heather Kellar said. “It’s such a huge loss to the county and such a huge loss to the court. We have so many in our office that she was a sister to.”
Two included Cecilia De Los Santos and Cherie Perez. De Los Santos said she and Villarreal worked together at a local bail bond office before both joined the county.
“She was my supervisor and took me by the wing and pretty much showed me the ropes at the district clerk’s office — she was a great mentor and an even better friend,” she tearfully said. “She was loved by everyone and there wasn’t any situation that she couldn’t turn into a positive — somewhere along the way we would start laughing.”
“She was always willing to help anybody and everybody,” Perez said. “She was just an overall great person to work with — someone who is really going to be missed at Comal County.”
Several friends said Villarreal became ill with COVID the weekend before Thanksgiving. She and her mother were both hospitalized at CHRISTUS, and Villarreal was on a ventilator when her mom succumbed on Dec. 16.
No information was immediately available from family members. Comal County Treasurer Renee Couch confirmed Villarreal had served with Comal County since Feb. 15, 2001,
“I worked with Jeannie for over 25 years,” said Mark Mault, chief investigator with the criminal district attorney’s office. “She was one of the kindest and sweetest people I’ve ever met or worked with. She made everyone’s day brighter with her smile and warm personality.”
Kathy Faulkner, who served as county district clerk from 2003-15 and now residing out of the county, was kept updated on her former clerk’s condition. She said receiving word of her death was unexpectedly “sad.”
“She was very intelligent and a very remarkable young woman,” she said. “She loved her job, loved working at the courthouse and was very family-oriented. I didn’t know anyone who disliked her — she was just a good mother, good daughter and a great friend.”
Faulkner said Villarreal had been on a ventilator so long that “I guess her body became so weak that it couldn’t fight anymore. I know she will be missed by a great many people.”
County Judge Sherman Krause on Monday was unavailable for comment on Villarreal and on Webb, who last attended a commissioner’s court meeting on the Tuesday before Christmas.
Late Monday, county officials confirmed Webb had tested negative for COVID and Webb announced he will be sworn for his third four-year term on Wednesday. He said he will also attend this week’s commissioner’s court meeting, which begins at 8:30 a.m. Thursday inside Commissioner’s Courtroom at the historic courthouse, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels.
