It was a simple ceremony on a sunny Wednesday at New Braunfels’ Main Plaza, aimed to thank veterans for their service.
The 20-minute event, hosted by Hope Hospice, began with members of the Honor Guard from VFW Post 7110 posting the colors.
That was followed with a stirring rendition of the National Anthem, performed by Yesenia McNett.
In an address to veterans, Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Jonathan Scalone, Hope Hospice spiritual care counselor, said veterans signed a “blank check, payable to our country, with their service or that blank check has been payable by many with their lives.”
“We’ve endured many hardships when away from home,” Scalone said. “And we were willing to put our lives on the line to preserve the freedom and liberty of everyone in our nation.”
Scalone also emphasized how important it was for servicemen and women to have “a buddy at our side.”
“(It was) someone who always had our backs,” he said. “Anyone of us who has ever worn the uniform understands what is required to complete our missions. Our military can provide us with the most sophisticated equipment in the world, but it’s rendered useless without our buddies — the person standing next to us, in front of us, beside us and in back of us. We always remember those men and women who stood with us when we served in the military and continue to serve in our nation today.”
Scalene ended his talk with a quote from a speech delivered by President Ronald Reagan at Omaha Beach in Normandy, France, on June 6, 1984, the 40th anniversary of D-Day.
“He said, ‘We will always remember. We will always be proud. We will always be prepared so that we, the United States of America, may always be free.’”
Chris Sitton, Hope Hospice community liaison, acknowledged the laying of a wreath in the plaza, then recognized veterans from each service branch, as well as their spouses.
The ceremony concluded with a rendering of “God Bless America,” sung by McNett.
Tom Stover of New Braunfels, who served in the Army Reserve and the Air Force, joined his fellow veterans for Wednesday’s ceremony.
“The ceremony was wonderful, and the singer was great,” Stover said. “What this day means to me is freedom. Everyone who joins the service puts their lives on the line and goes overseas and away from their family. They give up a lot, and we owe back to them.”
Mark Johnson of New Braunfels, who served in the Air Force from 1972 to 2000, was thinking of his family.
He displayed photos of his brothers, David and Kevin, who both served in the Air Force, and his father, Kenneth, who served in the Army Air Corps in World War II. He also brought a photo of his mother, Mary Virginia.”This day is special,” Johnson said. “It’s overwhelming to see support of the military because they get criticized so often for what they do, sometimes wrongfully. To see people rally around the flag and the military that’s out there protecting their interest and the interest of the country is a great thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.