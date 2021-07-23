Comal County added 36 new COVID-19 cases to its totals on Friday, with most of them younger than 50 and 11 of them under the age of 20 — including a pair of infants, health officials said.
Fourteen of the new cases are confirmed and the remaining 22 are probable. Eight of the new cases were in their 20s, 10 were in their 30s and 40s, and seven were in their 50s and 60s.
The county also added 16 additional recoveries from the virus, leaving the county with 525 active cases with 20 of those patients hospitalized.
Of those hospitalized, one is 18 or younger, one is 19-29, three are in their 30s, two are in their 40s, five are in their 50s, three each are in their 60s and 70s and two are older than 80.
Most of the recent climb in cases has been driven by younger patients than previous surges, with more than 80% of Comal County's seniors vaccinated.
Comal County hospitals, which have cared for a mix of local and outside patients since the pandemic began, reported caring for 29 COVID patients with 10 of those in intensive care and six on ventilators on Friday.
The state reported that 5.88% of hospital beds in the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties were being used by COVID patients — a figure that has more than doubled since the start of July when it was 2.4%.
The seven-day positivity rates for Comal County were at 11.38% for the molecular test and 7.08% for the antigen test on Friday.
Officials have been urging people to get vaccinated, with county officials offering appointments for both the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer for those 12 and older. There are no vaccines approved for those younger than 12.
Those interested in receiving a vaccine can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.
Texas officials said this week that 99.5% of COVID deaths since early February have occurred in unvaccinated people.
