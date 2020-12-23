Comal County providers have begun receiving doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for administration to first responders and health care workers, public health officials told county commissioners on Tuesday.

Cheryl Fraser, director of public health, told Comal County commissioners during their weekly meeting that 3,700 doses have been allotted to different providers, with 500 of those received and the balance expected to arrive either this week or next week in two different deliveries.

Fraser said, however, that those numbers do not include the nursing homes that have partnered with big-box pharmacies, which are part of a federal distribution system. She added that officials know that pharmacies are also getting vaccines that will be provided to local nursing homes.

“We’re working with our frontline medical partners and our first responders, especially our fire and EMS, because they are medical partners going into the nursing homes and picking up residents who are sick and possibly have COVID, to receive those vaccines,” Fraser said. “Also, some of the providers who are working with public health that are receiving more vaccines than that can give to their medical staffs, we’re helping them partner with other healthcare professionals that could not obtain the vaccine or have storage for that.”

Fraser said doctors or medical offices that do not have access to vaccines can call the county’s public health office for assistance to partner them with other facilities that are receiving the vaccine.

The vaccines are not available to the general public.

Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Gentrea Hendrickson told commissioners last week that vaccines will be administered in three phases as supplies become available: first to health care workers, first responders, people with high-risk conditions and older adults, including those living in long-term care facilities; second to non-healthcare critical workers, people in congregate settings, other older adults, young adults and other critical workers; and third to all others who didn’t have access in previous phases.

Forty-five providers in Comal County have registered with state health officials to administer the vaccine.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, more than 1,100 providers in 185 Texas counties are expected to receive 460,500 doses of the vaccine from Moderna and 159,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine sometime this week.

First shots given

Although the number of vaccine doses is small, some healthcare workers and first responders in Comal County have begun to receive the immunization.

Resolute Health Hospital, which is part of the Baptist Health System in San Antonio, is vaccinating eligible members of its staff in accordance with guidelines, according to spokesperson Natalie Gutierrez.

“Although the initial shipments of the vaccines were not physically available at Resolute Health Hospital, all eligible staff members were directed to the closest Baptist Health System hospital in San Antonio for immunization,” Gutierrez said.

On Tuesday, Resolute received some of the vaccines from one of its sister facilities, which was immediately made available to staff there so they would not need to travel to receive it in San Antonio, she said.

“The date in which Resolute Health Hospital will receive its first full shipment of vaccine is at this time being determined,” Gutierrez said. “Immunization of all healthcare workers will happen in the first phase of the immunization process. We have been told to prepare for this phase to last for two to three months.”

This week, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – New Braunfels received doses of the recently FDA-authorized Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The hospital is now administering the vaccines to associates and medical staff, along with local first responders.

“We are excited to administer this vaccine to our associates and local first responders who have been selflessly serving on the front lines of this pandemic for months,” said Jim Wesson, president and administrator, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – New Braunfels, in a statement. “We are thankful to them for their continued commitment to slowing the spread of the virus in our community.”

The vaccine is offered to first-tier health care workers, focusing on those at greater risk of exposure first, which includes EMS providers who engage in 911 emergency services like pre-hospital care and transport.

The first full day of vaccine distribution at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – New Braunfels included fire department and Vaccine6 EMS personnel.

New Braunfels Fire Department Chief Patrick O’Connell said the department was grateful for the opportunity to begin vaccinating personnel against the threat of COVID-19.

“These vaccinations will help protect our personnel, their families, and our citizens, and help ensure continuity of operations,” O’Connell said. “CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – New Braunfels, through the generous offer to share this vaccine allotment with first responders, has demonstrated their continued commitment to the health and safety of our community, and we are fortunate to have such a partner during these challenging times.”

In last week’s presentation to commissioners, Hendrickson said the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for emergency use and has demonstrated 95% effectiveness after the second dose. Observed efficacy in adults over 65 years of age was over 94%. Efficacy was consistent across age, gender, race and ethnicity demographics.

The Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose series, she said, with 21 days required between doses.

No serious adverse events have been reported to date, she said.

The Moderna vaccine has also received emergency use authorization approval from the Food and Drug Administration and has demonstrated a vaccine efficacy of 94.1% after the second dose.

According to Hendrickson, a review of solicited adverse events indicated that the vaccine was generally well tolerated. The majority of adverse events were mild or moderate in severity.

No serious adverse events have been reported to date, she said.

The Moderna vaccine is also a two-dose series, with 28 days required between doses.

Hendrickson emphasized that doses between vaccines cannot be mixed. A patient who has received Pfizer for the first dose must receive Pfizer for the second dose. Likewise, a patient who receives Moderna for the first dose must receive Moderna for the second dose.

The second dose cannot be administered before the required waiting period between doses, she said.

After completing the first dose, patients will receive a vaccine card informing them of the second dose administration date.

Fraser also told commissioners the county’s public health website at www.co.comal.tx.us/health.htm will be updated as soon as the vaccine is made available to the public and will include a list of registered providers.