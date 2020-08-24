CANYON LAKE — Lightning strikes associated with passing thunderstorms were reportedly to blame for a blaze that scorched a Canyon Lake home Saturday morning.
Canyon Lake Fire and EMS Chief Darren Brinkkoeter said crews were called to the fire at the corner of Tommy Drive and Amanda at 8:14 a.m. and arrived at 8:21 a.m. Luckily, there were no injuries sustained by any parties involved.
“The occupant was able to get out,” Brinkkoeter said. “We had heavy fire throughout the house.”
Brinkkoeter said it looks as though lightning was the culprit and that extensive damage was done to the structure.
“That’s what it appears to be to be right now, and the fire marshal has concurred in his preliminary investigation thus far,” Brinkkoeter said. “Preliminarily right now, we estimate the dollar amount on the property loss is $305,000, and $30,000 in content.”
Aid was supplied by Bulverde Spring Branch Fire & EMS and the New Braunfels Fire Department. Brinkkoeter said that the rainy weather conditions may have played a factor in the amount of damage done by the blaze.
“People said it looked like, with the amount of rain coming down, that there was a lot of fog or just haze from the rain,” Brinkkoeter said. “The fire had been burning for a little bit prior to being notified — it just went undetected. It was burning within the house but was not able to be seen by anybody until it started to come out.”
The chief said that while the occurrence of lighting striking houses in the Canyon Lake area is “not very rare,” it does not always result in a major structure fire.
“We have several houses that are struck by lightning, but not necessarily burned down,” Brinkkoeter said. “It just depends on how quick it’s noticed. If it strikes the roof or the chimney, it’s going to follow the path of least resistance. It’s just extremely hard to predict that and it’s hard to tell where the fire initially started.”
The final truck cleared the location at 2:22 p.m. on Saturday.
