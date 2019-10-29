New Braunfels Police Department officials launched an investigation Monday afternoon regarding threats made against New Braunfels Middle School that concluded in the detainment of a 13-year-old male Tuesday afternoon.
NBPD School Resource Officers and Detectives were able to identify the NBMS student responsible for the threat made via telephone yesterday afternoon to the Guadalupe County 911 call center.
The investigation into the incident continues, but police announced via a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon it is believed the threat to the school was not credible.
“The 13-year-old student suspect and his parents have been fully cooperative with the ongoing investigation and the suspect has been detained and charged with False Alarm or Report, a state jail felony,” the post stated. “Additional charges may be pending.”
NBPD had additional patrols of the area near the school and coordinated security efforts with its school resource officer and NBMS administrators, said David Ferguson, New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator.
NBISD Superintendent Randy Moczygemba sent out an email Monday evening to parents and staff connected to the school stating the incident was being investigated and the safety of students is and will continue to be a top priority.
“Out of an abundance of caution we are going to have an increased police presence at New Braunfels Middle School tomorrow,” Moczygemba said.
Several social media posts circulated incorrectly stating the threat was made toward Canyon Middle School, which were addressed in a superintendent’s bulletin sent by Comal ISD Superintendent Andrew Kim.
“Comal ISD officials have been in contact with GCSO throughout the evening and have received confirmation from the sheriff’s office that no threat has been made toward any Comal ISD schools,” Kim said.
Monday’s was the second incident involving a threat at NBMS this month. Three weeks ago, an eighth-grade student was detained after police said she fabricated a report of an upcoming threat to the NBMS campus — which was also spread through social media.
“NBPD cautions residents about reading and sharing posts made on social media sites that do not come from official law enforcement sources,” Ferguson said. “NBPD routinely posts information about ongoing investigations, criminal activity and community alerts.”
Ferguson said NBPD urges residents to be patient while investigators gather the facts of a particular case and encourages citizens to follow all NBPD social media pages for updates.
“Furthermore, the community can be assured that we take all threats seriously,” he said. “We work closely with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, the Comal ISD, and the New Braunfels ISD all work together to ensure the safety of students, teachers and staff at all local schools.”
This is why NBPD cautions residents about reading and sharing posts made on social media sites that do not come from official law enforcement sources, NBPD stated in a second Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.
“Should a threat be deemed credible in any way, parents and the community at large would be notified immediately,” Ferguson said. “NBPD routinely posts information about ongoing investigations, criminal activity, and community alerts.”
