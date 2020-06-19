In a sign that the economy is starting to awaken from its slumber brought on by the coronavirus and resulting business closures, unemployment rates in New Braunfels and Comal County fell in May compared to the previous month.
According to data from the Texas Workforce Commission on Friday, New Braunfels’ unemployment rate fell from 13.4% in April to 12.4% in May. New Braunfels’ jobless rate in May 2019 was 2.5%.
The TWC data showed that the number of people employed in New Braunfels rose from 34,762 in April to 36,648 last month.
The number in the civilian labor force, the number of people working or looking for work who are not employed with any government or military institution, also rose slightly compared to the prior month.
“The data released by TWC today is what they term ‘unadjusted’ or preliminary data,” said Michael Meek, president of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce. “After a couple more weeks they will issue ‘final’ numbers for May. Thus, these figures could change up or down a percentage point or more.”
It’s a good sign, Meek said, to see at least the preliminary data showing more people going back to work with more and more businesses opening.
“We are hopeful to see the number employed to continue to rise each month for the next few months,” he said. “One interesting data point we have been told is that wages actually increased in New Braunfels and Plano in May, the only two cities in the state to experience that. That’s good news for wage earners who
have been on unemployment and are re-entering the workforce after being laid off or furloughed.”
The unemployment rate in Comal County was 11.2% in May, down from April’s rate of 11.9%. Comal County’s unemployment rate in May 2019 was 2.6%.
The data showed that the number of people employed in Comal County rose from 58,843 in April to 61,966 in May.
The number in the civilian labor force also rose in May compared to the prior month.
Unemployment rates in surrounding counties in May: Hays County, 11.7%, a decrease from 12.8% in April; Guadalupe County, 11.8%, an increase from 10.9%; Bexar County, 13.1%, a decrease from 13.9%; and Kendall County, 8.7%, a decrease from 9.3%.
The number of new unemployment claims in Comal County continues to decline, from 607 for the week ending May 9 to 282 for the week ending June 6.
Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision.
The Texas economy added 291,000 private sector positions over the past month.
In May, Texas saw a decrease in the state unemployment rate to 13%. This is the first decrease in the state unemployment rate since March when the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the Texas economy. Texas is below the national rate of 13.3%.
“The Texas Workforce Commission remains determined to help all Texans return to employment or find new careers through innovative skill enhancement programs that will benefit all our communities,” TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel said in a statement. “The Texas economy is reopening, and TWC will continue to connect job seekers with employers through upskilling and personalized services.”
In May, the leisure and hospitality Industry added 176,400 jobs. Education and health services added 51,900 positions and trade, transportation and utilities added 20,700 positions over the month.
TWC officials announced this week that the work search requirements for unemployment insurance in Texas, which had been suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis, will be reinstated for all Texans receiving unemployment insurance benefits on July 6.
Work search is a federal requirement to receive unemployment benefits. Individuals will continue to receive benefits but must document their efforts to find new employment, with the first report due to TWC on July 19.
“The COVID-19 crisis has been difficult for everyone, creating new challenges for workers, employers and their families,” said TWC Executive Director Ed Serna. “Let me be clear: we are not over it. But we’re seeing employment opportunities begin to bounce back in Texas as our economy restarts. There are opportunities out there, and getting Texans back to work and businesses up and running again will create even more.”
The work search requirement does not mean workers must take the first job available. It means that they must show an active effort to obtain new employment to continue benefits. As long as they do this, their benefits will continue for up to 39 weeks, following state law and the federal CARES Act.
Furloughed workers with a definite return to work date within 12 weeks of the layoff are exempt from work search requirements. Return to work dates beyond 12 weeks can result in the waiver of work search at the discretion of TWC. While self-employed individuals do not need to register on WorkinTexas.com nor complete work search requirements, they do however, need to continue taking steps to reopen their business. If they do not plan to reopen their business, they must complete a work registration and seek work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.