Just four days after the close of the 2019 Salute to Sausage, people were back at the Wurstfest grounds — this time fighting a fire.
The New Braunfels Fire Department received a call at 7:18 p.m. on Thursday of a reported fire on the grounds, NB Fire Chief Patrick O’Connell said.
“We received a report of a fire above (a booth next to the Rotary) booth and our crews worked the scene by cutting a hole in the roof to let out the flames and heat,” O’Connell said.
The fire was confirmed active at 7:37 and crews had it under control by 7:45, O’Connell said.
Battalion Chief Mike Wehman said the fire in the Marktplatz only affected one booth and crews were able to get the fire quickly under control.
No injuries were reported and the investigation into the fire is ongoing.
The Herald-Zeitung will have more on the fire and the investigation in Saturday’s newspaper and online at herald-zeitung.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.