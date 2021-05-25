Comal County’s active case count for COVID-19 continues to slide lower with officials adding 31 new cases and 57 recoveries on Tuesday morning.
The county now has 227 active cases with nine of those patients hospitalized.
Local hospitals reported caring for eight COVID patients with four in intensive care and one on a ventilator. Regional hospital use by COVID patients has also continued to drop, with Tuesday’s figure at 2.6%.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate was 3.92 for the slower molecular test and 4.78% for the more widespread and quicker antigen test.
While the case and hospitalization numbers continue to fall, the vaccination numbers continue to climb.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 52.30% of Comal County residents over the age of 12 have now had at least one shot of the COVID vaccine with 42.15% now fully vaccinated. Both of those figures are slightly ahead of the statewide numbers.
By comparison, neighboring Guadalupe County, which has a portion of the city of New Braunfels, doesn’t have that level of success.
Only 45.66% of eligible residents have had one shot, while 37.39% are fully vaccinated.
