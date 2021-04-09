New Braunfels City Council members on Monday are expected to discuss and consider possible action whether to continue requiring the use of face coverings by the public while at city facilities.
Council members last month elected to operate all city facilities at 100% occupancy but require the use of face coverings by the public when social
distancing is not feasible.
That decision came after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order rescinding statewide face covering and occupancy requirements went into effect.
Abbott’s order allows businesses and other establishments to decide whether to require their employees and customers to follow additional hygiene measures, including the wearing of a face covering. City facilities fall under the category of “other establishments.”
Monday’s council session begins at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83369443180.
Those wishing to join the meeting without video can call (833) 926-2300 and enter the webinar ID number, 833 6944 3180
The meeting will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and live-streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
