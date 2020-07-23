For the second straight day, Comal County numbers of new and active COVID-19 cases declined, officials said on Thursday.
The county added only 27 new cases of the disease — nine confirmed and 18 probable — with no additional deaths in the previous 24 hours since reporting six on Wednesday.
“As of this morning, we have 1,831 cases of COVID-19 in the county, with the 27 the smallest daily increase in cases since June 19,” said Paul Anthony, county public information officer, again
reporting to county commissioners for Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser.
Anthony said of 9,996 tests, there are 1,415 confirmed and 416 probable cases, with 43 dead and 770 now recovered from the virus, leaving 1,017 active cases.
“That is the second straight day we’ve seen a decline in the number of active cases,” Anthony added. “It’s too soon to say whether or not we’re seeing that curve flatten, but it’s always welcome to see declines instead of increases in those kinds of numbers.”
Hospitalizations
Anthony said 76 remain hospitalized, two more than Wednesday, and 65 recoveries that increased that total to 771.
“Even if we are seeing a true decline in some of these new and active cases, obviously hospitalizations and deaths lag behind those,” he said. “We would expect those to keep rising for some time.”
On Thursday morning, Comal County hospitals reported caring for 46 COVID-19 patients; of those, 19 are in intensive care beds, and 12 are on ventilators. That’s a decline of seven overall patients with one more patient in ICU and an increase of four patients on ventilators.
Not all county patients are in Comal County hospitals, and not all patients in local hospitals are Comal County residents, health officials said.
Testing
Anthony said Comal County’s positivity rate — the percentage of tests with a positive result — of 18.32% is slightly lower than the 18.34% reported Wednesday but well above the 16.32% reported last Thursday.
“Public health is seeing a proliferation of COVID-19 testing sites and it’s not clear that all of them are reporting their total numbers of tests to us,” he said. “Public health is going to do some work to try and get a sense of what we’re missing because we want to make sure the positivity rate we’re reporting is as accurate as possible.
“But the trend is promising — it’s not going up quite as fast as it was a week or two ago, and the decline is the first we’ve had since the July 4 holiday weekend (12.67% on July 3 to 12.61% on July 7).”
Jeff Kelley, Comal County’s emergency management coordinator, is continuing to lead the county’s end of its partnership with city of New Braunfels in distributing personal protective equipment (PPE) to those facilities.
Anthony said to date the collaboration led to issuances of nearly 8,100 protective masks, more than 14,500 surgical masks; around 21,000 pairs of gloves, 4,400 gowns, 1,400 shoe coverings, 900 pairs of goggles, 1,200 face shields, 144 bottles of hand sanitizer and eight bottles of disinfectant.
“They have been pushing all of that out and sometimes on a daily basis,” he added. Long-term residential care facilities needing PPE and other necessities are asked to call 830-221-4618.
Anthony reminded that the state recently assigned two additional epidemiologists to help track Comal County virus cases, and one of three now working in the public health office solely focused on nursing homes and assisted care facilities.
Dr. Anikumar “Anil” Mangla, who the county hired in May, is leaving the public health office to oversee 900 epidemiologists working in Washington D.C.
“He has taken with the District of Columbia health department and will do some great things helping fight the virus in our nation’s capital,” Anthony said, extending best wishes. “We now also have two data entry clerks from the state to help process data into the HealthTrace system.”
Drive thru testing continues, with 88 samples taken on Tuesday and more scheduled Friday morning through appointments made through the county’s testing hotline, 830-221-1120.
“We’re hoping to get additional call takers by the end of the week,” Anthony said. “Folks are still having trouble getting through as the demand for testing is still pretty high.”
Anthony said the virus continues to stress hospitals and other health care facilities. The county has seen 13 deaths and more than 300 additional cases in the past week.
“Regardless of whether we’re seeing those go down, we’re still seeing a significant impact (the virus) has had on lives and the lives of loved ones,” he said. “We want to continue to see those numbers go down by limiting the spread of COVID-19 throughout the county.”
Fraser echoed that sentiment in a statement from the county’s office of public health later on Thursday morning.
“Any reduction in cases is encouraging, but it’s too soon to say whether today’s numbers are an anomaly or part of a flattening of the curve, and we know that hospitalizations continue to increase and put stress on our local health care system,” Fraser said. “The only way to make sure we see more reports like today’s is to continue social distancing, stay home when sick, wear face coverings in public, and practice good personal hygiene.”
Immunizations
Anthony said the public healthy office is also advising school districts on the best ways to reopen campuses next month. August is also National Immunization Awareness Month, which means many are inquiring about getting their children updated on vaccines.
The office, located at 1297 Church Hill Drive in New Braunfels, will be open by appointment only to perform back-to-school immunizations.
“They ask people be patient while calling the office (830-221-1150) because there has been a high volume of calls,” Anthony said.
