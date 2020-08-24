New Braunfels City Council members on Monday unanimously approved disbursal of $597,262 in grant payments to 66 small businesses as part of the city’s COVID-19 small business resource grant program.
City officials designed the program to provide funding for small businesses to cover economic damages suffered as a direct result of COVID-19.
Of the businesses that were recommended, the median revenue loss was $103,598, which represents an average income loss of 63% of revenue between 2019 and 2020.
On June 8, the City Council adopted the COVID-19 Small Business Resource Grant Program, intended as a source of capital for small businesses that experienced significant business interruptions due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Eligible uses of the funds include lease or mortgage payments, utility payments, and payroll for employees who are still employed and working at the business.
Grants were offered up to the businesses of $10,000 or fifteen percent of an applicant’s previous year’s operating expenses, as verified through its financial statements.
The council gave Mayor Rusty Brockman discretion to establish a review committee to evaluate the businesses requesting assistance and provide a recommendation to the council.
Committee members were Mayor Rusty Brockman, Mayor Pro-Tem Justin Meadows, Councilmember Jason Hurta, Economic Development Corporation Board member Don Austin, Mayor’s Recovery Task Force member Chris Snider and Delia Saucedo-Milam.
City officials opened an application process from June 15-19.
The city received 237 applications, with 188 determined to be eligible for the program.
One hundred eighty-six businesses were submitted to the review committee after two businesses asked city officials to remove them from consideration.
The review committee adopted initial criteria for the selection of businesses that required a company to demonstrate at least a 25% decline in revenue between March-May 2019 and March-May 2020.
With these initial criteria in place, the committee set out to select businesses that met the following additional criteria:
All businesses mandated closed by local and governor’s orders and meeting the primary revenue decline criteria were funded per program guidelines
Businesses showing at least a 25% drop in revenue, required to operate at a reduced capacity because of local and governor’s orders, having less than $1 million in annual business expenses, as well as those businesses selected by the committee that were determined to have revenue and sales negatively affected by the ban on gatherings, in addition to a discretionary decision to include daycares and child care centers.
Lodging and accommodation businesses with at least a 25% decline in revenue and those businesses with more than $1 million in annual expenses demonstrating greater than a 50% decline in revenue.
Retail establishments with the highest percentage of revenue declines received the remaining budgeted funds.
