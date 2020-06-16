City crews installing infrastructure improvements will close River Road to thru traffic between Rock Street and Loop 337 beginning Wednesday and lasting for the next two to three weeks.
Northbound River Road traffic will be detoured onto Rock Street then onto Loop 337, with southbound River Road traffic detoured onto eastbound Loop 337 to exit at Rock Street.
City officials said the closure, to install utility connections and road improvements, will be conducted weekdays between 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Work should be completed within the projected timeframe, depending on weather and other factors.
