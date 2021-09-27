For decades, locals across generations frequented Eagles Hall for polka dancing, marching, weddings, anniversaries and all sorts of social events in the century-old building.
Local folks remember their parents and even their parent's parents going to Eagles Hall, which was recently sold to an unknown buyer. Many remember the hall’s historic wooden dance floor, which has remained in its original condition for nearly 150 years.
With the hall in the possession of an unknown entity with an unknown purpose, many natives are reminiscing over the years.
Some have said the sale of the building is one of many stories illustrating a changing New Braunfels, which has experienced a booming population and changing scenery.
Patrice Clayton, 64, remembers the hall through friends’ weddings and anniversaries, hoping the hall is preserved in some way.
“It was just the camaraderieship that everybody was there and everybody was made to feel welcome there,” Clayton said.
Tapestry of Texas History
The Fraternal Organization of Eagles acquired Eagles Hall in 1958 after the hall underwent various owners and transformations but with the historic wooden dance hall still intact.
Diane Luersen, 69, was born and raised in New Braunfels to two German parents. She remembers Eagles Hall being called “Echo Halle” and going to Saturday dances with her parents or grandparents.
She said some of her favorite memories were going to the hall in her grandparents’ 1934 Ford that was like a “Bonnie and Clyde car.”
“On Saturday nights we went to dances so I learned how to do the polkas and the waltzes,” Luersen said. “We as children enjoyed doing — when there was an intermission — the dance floor was wooden and we would take our shoes off and with our socks we would run and slide and we had so much fun doing that.”
Her family made it a tradition to go every New Year's Eve and in the building's basement underneath the dance hall was a social spot where families relaxed after hours of dancing.
“I’m pretty sure it was midnight, between 11 and 12 we went down into the cellar and all the ladies would bring a shoebox and that’s where you would have your sandwiches in,” laughed Luersen. “After eating and visiting we got to dance for another hour or so.”
At the hall, people would partake in “grand marches,” a German tradition where the couple leads followed by family and friends in tow.
“That was quite a German thing to do after a wedding or anniversary, Luersen said. “Everybody was there and it went in a big zig-zag in the grand hall. It was like a big march to top it off.”
The hall did not have air conditioning at that time but had “big windows open” and finally some “huge floor fans.”
“Every woman and also every man had a handkerchief to wipe off their brow from the perspiration,” Luersen laughed. “I have a lot of my mom’s pretty handkerchiefs.”
Many dance organizations and other groups used the hall, including the Good Time Polka and Waltz organization.
Their last dance was two weeks ago in the hall but they plan to continue dances in the local Elks Lodge for now.
The next two dances will be at Elks Lodge, with the upcoming one on Oct. 10. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the dance starts at 3 p.m.
Good Time Polka and Waltz member Roy Haag and his wife, Theresa, joined the organization about 20 years ago.
“It’s another part of New Braunfels history down the tube,” Roy Haag, 52, said. “It’s happening all over. The mom and pops just can't keep up with this growth. We’re trying to keep the Polka Waltz tradition alive and we need members.”
He went to the hall with his parents who went there in the late 40s.
“It was the best dance floor in New Braunfels,” Haag said. “It’s a very family-oriented place.”
Clayton said the hall was a county staple when everything was not as split up into different areas.
“If they ever look at how the town was planned out, the streets were numbered differently, it was Comal town,” Clayton said. “It was really like five little boroughs of municipality and leadership.”
Clayton said the hall is not just for events but also means something to the many locals who grew up in that area as well as the greater state’s history.
“It's more than local history, it’s Texas history,” Clayton said. “Most of the people are wanting to keep that Texas tapestry of history alive.”
Preservation
The hall is older than Gruene Hall, but it is not a “Historic Landmark” since it would need that designation from the Comal County Conservation Society or a different landmark designation by the state or federal government.
Comal County Conservation Society president Cindy Coers said the hall could get a designation from them if the property owner wants to.
“Certainly that can be done and we would be more than happy to help the property owner if that's what they choose to do,” Coors said. “There could possibly be some benefit to that, possibly tax credit money in return for preservation.”
There are criteria for a state designation by the Texas Historical Commission: the property would have to be at least 50 years old, have historical significance recorded and documented and have kept a certain amount of architectural integrity.
The city also has its own different designation with its own process.
The Office of Historic Preservation and the City’s Historic Landmark Commission work together to preserve landmarks and districts, as well as any alterations to historic landmarks and districts.
Coers said she hopes the building is preserved in some sort of way.
“We’ve talked to a lot of people who have had their weddings there or their 50th wedding anniversary, they've had birthdays and just a lot of memories were made in that building,” Coers said. “It’s historic in the sense it doesn't have a historical marker but it is historical in the sense it has been here many many years — and it is a historical building for the community.”
