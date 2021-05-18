Comal County’s active COVID-19 case count inched higher on Tuesday as health officials added 64 new cases and 53 recoveries.
That leaves the county with 316 active cases, with 12 of those patients hospitalized.
Local hospitals on Tuesday reported caring for 16 COVID patients, with four of those in intensive care and two on ventilators.
The regional hospital use for COVID patients remained low, with 3.37% of hospital beds in the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties taken by virus patients.
The county’s seven-day molecular positivity rate on Tuesday was 5.29% while its antigen rate was 4.68%.
The state of Texas shifted its vaccination rate data to include people as young as 12 after the Pfizer vaccine was approved for use in younger people.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, almost 50% of those 12 and older have had at least one shot while almost 40% have been fully vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.