A day after Comal County set an all-time high in active COVID-19 cases, health officials on Wednesday reported 129 new cases, 217 recoveries and the passing of a New Braunfels man in his 70s that increased the death toll to 372.
Of the new cases, 97 were confirmed and 35 are probable. Twenty-six residents were hospitalized and the recoveries increased that total to 13,898. There was a significant drop in active cases, 1,468 compared to Tuesday’s record 1,557, and 15,788 total cases since the pandemic began locally in March 2020.
The death of the New Braunfels man occurred in a New Braunfels hospital on Aug. 16. The number of COVID-19 patients in county hospitals — which includes a mix of county residents and non-residents — increased from 73 to 87 on Wednesday.
Of the total, 24 are in intensive care and 16 are on ventilators. The county estimated 98% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.
There are now 8,932 confirmed cases and 6,832 probable cases. Twenty-six of the new cases are aged under 20; 30 are in their 20s; 45 are in their 30s and 40s; 34 are in their 50s and 60s; and four are 70 or older.
The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID patients across the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties slightly increased, from 19.16% to 19.51%.
Total tests increased by more than 2,500 — from 146,601 to 149,005 — decreasing Comal’s seven-day positivity molecular rate from 14.8% to 12.8%, and its antigen rate from 9.73% to 6.72%.
The Comal County Public Health Department continues to offer vaccination appointments for those over the age of 12. The Moderna vaccine is used for those 18 and older, while the Pfizer is used for those between the ages of 12 and 18.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week gave full approval to the Pfizer vaccine, which will now be marketed as Comirnaty, for individuals 16 years of age and older. The vaccine also continues to be available under emergency use authorization, including for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.
There are no approved vaccines for those under the age of 12. Those interested in receiving a vaccine can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.
Residents can visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a provider in Comal County and surrounding areas.
Residents can also utilize TDEM's State Mobile Vaccine Program by calling 844-90-TEXAS and selecting Option 3 to schedule a mobile vaccine clinic to vaccinate groups of friends, families, employees and volunteers.
Homebound Texans can also call 844-90-TEXAS and choose Option 1 to request a mobile vaccine team to come to their home.
Curative Labs has temporarily closed its testing facility in the New Braunfels City Hall parking lot, but those needing a COVID-19 test can call their primary care physician or visit a local pharmacy, such as Walgreens or CVS.
DSHS provides a map of testing locations available at https://covidtest.tdem.texas.gov/.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
