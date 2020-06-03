Urgent care provider Texas MedClinic is offering a rapid COVID-19 test that provides results within 15 minutes.
The test is available to those experiencing symptoms, as well as for those who do not have symptoms, but a medical consultation is required.
Dr. David Gude, Texas MedClinic chief operating officer and practicing physician, said the accuracy of the test is significantly higher than previous tests. He added that this test uses a traditional nasal swab, which is much more comfortable for the patient.
“The technology itself is not new,” Gude said. “We have been using rapid testing for about 20 years now. We have been using a similar test in our clinic for rapid strep for about 10 years and a rapid flu test for about eight years. It’s the same company and the same technology. It’s the same machine that runs the rapid strep and rapid flu tests. It’s just a different test kit they’ve put together to test for the coronavirus.”
The COVID-19 rapid test is manufactured by San Diego-based Quidel, the first manufacturer to receive emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for a rapid antigen test. Named Sofia, the test uses a fluorescent immunoassay analyzer for the detection of the coronavirus in a nasal or nasopharyngeal specimen.
According to Gude, the company promises close to 100% accuracy on positive COVID-19 test results and 80% accuracy on negative COVID-19 tests.
“Our laboratories are working hard, but there is a large back log of COVID-19 lab tests,” he said. “The results were not coming fast enough. Now we can give patients answers and, hopefully, peace-of-mind before they walk out of our clinic.”
As of Monday, Texas MedClinic had conducted about 1,600 tests in 13 days in its 19 clinics across South Central Texas. Gude said about 5% of those tests resulted in a positive outcome.
“Our goal is to keep our South Central Texas community well, helping health authorities prevent the spread of the virus by providing efficient, effective, and compassionate medical care,” he said.
Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with these symptoms may have COVID-19: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.
Texas MedClinic encourages patients to check-in online at www.texasmedclinic.com to follow social distancing guidelines and avoid time in a waiting room.
