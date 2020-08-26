A Comal County COVID-19 patient believed recovered is now hospitalized with the disease, causing health officials to revise the county's statistics on Wednesday.
There are now 78 county residents hospitalized with the disease. The removal of the patient from the recovery list puts the county's number at 2,330. The county has had 81 deaths since the pandemic began.
The county added six new cases of the disease on Wednesday, putting its total since the start of the pandemic at 2,895. With no new recoveries reported, the county now has 484 active cases. Comal County’s positivity rate is now 15.53%, up slightly from Tuesday's 15.51%.
Of the six new cases, four are confirmed and two are probable. Four are New Braunfels-area residents, one is from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area and one is from the Garden Ridge area. Three are under 20, two are in their 20s, and one is in their 40s.
On Wednesday, Comal County hospitals reported caring for 17 COVID-19 patients. Six of those are in intensive care beds with five on ventilators. Officials say not all of those patients are county residents.
Public Health has received reports of 18,640 tests conducted — only a 12 test increase from Tuesday's numbers.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
