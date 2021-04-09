A 38-year-old New Braunfels man was killed Thursday night after his motorcycle veered into oncoming State Highway 46 traffic after a collision with another vehicle, police said.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said New Braunfels police and fire units were called to the intersection of State Highway 46 West and Oak Run Point around 5:45 p.m.
“A nearby Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputy quickly arrived and immediately began lifesaving measures,” Ferguson said. “However, the driver of the motorcycle succumbed to his injuries as police and paramedics arrived.”
Ferguson said the New Braunfels Police Department Traffic Unit began an accident reconstruction investigation.
“The preliminary results of that investigation indicate that the male motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was inbound on SH 46 West when there was a collision between the motorcycle and a pickup truck,” Ferguson said.
“The force of that collision caused the motorcyclist to veer into the opposite lanes of traffic, where he was struck by two oncoming passenger cars.”
Russell Camp III, 38, of New Braunfels, was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Rick Walker, Ferguson said.
“The 51-year old female driver of one of the vehicles that struck the motorcycle was also taken to Christus-New Braunfels Hospital with minor, non life-threatening injuries sustained during the crash,” Ferguson said.
Outbound traffic on SH 46 West was closed for approximately 4½ hours during the investigation and for workers to clear the scene of debris.
“Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this crash and no charges are expected to be filed as a result of this incident,” Ferguson said.
