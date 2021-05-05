Both area lawmakers said they plan to attend the Texas Legislative Conference, a nonpartisan organization of Texas business and political leaders, will be held Thursday and Friday at New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center.
“I will try to attend, but we will have a calendar on the floor that day and representing my district on the floor is the job my constituents elected me to do,” District 73 Rep. Kyle Biedermann said of the event sponsored by the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce.
The conference begins with an informal reception at 7 p.m. Thursday and continues Friday with a 7:30 a.m. breakfast, opening session and three seminars addressing public policy issues.
With fewer than 30 days remaining in the 86th legislative session, both lawmakers were busy seeing their legislation past House and Senate floor votes.
Biedermann, R-Fredericksburg, and District 25 Sen. Donna Campbell, R-New Braunfels, say they’re in favor of House Bill 6 and Senate Bill 7, saying both would provide needed layers of security for Texas voters.
“I am a proud co-author of HB 6 because a secure election system is integral for maintaining our voice as voters. I refuse to make this palladium of our Constitution a partisan issue,” Biedermann said.
“Our current system lacks confidence from millions of Texans statewide. Choosing to neglect this concern would serve to endanger democratic elections on the local, state, and federal levels.
“Everyone should support guaranteeing the legitimacy of every ballot, and implementing reasonable protections to ensure every Texan’s voice is protected.”
Added Campbell: “Election integrality is a chief concern among Texans, and it is my duty to protect the right to participate in free and fair elections.”
Campbell legislation
Aides said Campbell also hopes to attend the Legislative Conference, passed several bills out of the Senate that are now before House committees.
Her Senate Bill 650, banning tax dollars for logistical support of abortion, would fix a loophole created in SB 22 and “fully implement the intent of the Legislature to prevent taxpayer dollars from funding abortion,” aides said.
Other bills include:
SB 792, Disabled Veteran Parking Reform, would create tags or symbols on disabled veterans’ vehicle license plates certifying operators in need of mobility impaired parking spaces. Aides said the measure, proposed by the Paralyzed Veterans of America, is also supported by the Disabled Veterans of America.
SB 20, or Second Amendment Rights for Travelers, would prohibit hotels from barring guests from carrying or storing handguns or ammunition inside their room or transfers of both from their vehicles into their rooms and vehicles parked on hotel properties.
SB 611 would allow a 100% property tax exemption to surviving spouses of service members killed in the line of duty, covering those who die in training accidents and not just those killed by enemy action. Senate Joint Resolution 35 enables legislation for the same bill.
SB 793 awards a Texas Military Department Border Security Medal to any member of the Texas National Guard who serves 90 consecutive days or more for border security.
SB 938 would continue the franchise tax exemption for new veteran-owned businesses. It revives a 2015 law that allowed five-year exemptions that expired in 2019. “We have received many calls from veteran-owned businesses asking for it to be renewed,” aides said.
SB 1678 would prohibit releases of personal information of those serving as volunteers or supporting nonprofits identifying with section 501(c) of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code.
SB 1164, or the Anti-Child Grooming Act, would add private coaches and tutors to priests and mental health professionals committing sexual assault as defined under the penal code, adding the language “The actor is a coach or tutor who causes the other person to submit or participate by using the actor’s power or influence to exploit the other person’s dependency on the actor.”
SB 1441 would allow San Antonio Water System to provide water to military bases within its service area; SB 1675 proposes a constitutional amendment that would limit any act changing criteria for absentee ballots to measures approved by the Texas Legislature.
Other bills Campbell authored, co-sponsored or supported include SB 791 (license plates for submarine veterans); SB 794 (defines stature of vets eligible for property tax exemptions); SM 795 (exempts Texas Guard and other military vehicles operating in secure areas from identifying markers and tags); SB 833 (allows for refunds of sales tax overpayments by certain oil or gas severance taxpayers who file claims with the state within the allotted time granted by the Tax Code) and SB 937 (prevents public universities from penalizing students who miss classes or withdraw due to military orders or military obligations such as reserve drills.)
Lone Star Protection Act
Campbell and state Rep. Nathaniel “Tan” Parker, R-Flower Mound, respectively filed Senate Bill 2116 and House Bill 4359, which would protect Texas infrastructure against hostile foreign actors.
The Lone Star Infrastructure Protection Act would ban individuals and businesses connected to interests in Russia, China, Iran and North Korea from “connecting physically and/or remotely into Texas critical infrastructure,” defined as an electrical grid system, water treatment facility, communications systems, critical cyber infrastructure or chemical facilities.
“These nations must be banned from connecting into Texas critical infrastructure due to their rampant human rights abuses, illegal intelligence gathering, intellectual property theft, critical infrastructure attacks, and cyber system attacks,” Campbell said.
Parker, R-(where) added: “We must never forget that the safety and security of 30 million Texans rests on our shoulders. We cannot open the doors to hostile foreign interests who have intent to harm and allow them to have a stake in Texas’ critical infrastructure.
“By passing the Lone Star Infrastructure Protection Act, we will have the ability to further strengthen Texas by fortifying these vital elements while making certain we never compromise protection of our citizens.”
Biedermann legislation
The week of April 12, Biedermann said the Texas Heartbeat Act, or HB 1515, which he co-authored, went before the House Public Health Committee, a week after his HB 3883 underwent testimony before the Land & Resource Management Committee.
“It was an honor of presenting the single most critical piece of legislation for my district and the whole Hill Country community this session,” he said the bill, which protects groundwater and imposes penalties for companies polluting groundwater supplies in unincorporated areas.
“It has been the culmination of years’ worth of brainstorming, meetings with local officials and stakeholders, and those affected in our community,” Biedermann said. “I want to thank everyone who came to the Capitol in person and virtually to make their voices heard.
“Together, we will fight to protect our beautiful Hill Country for ourselves and the generations who will come after us.”
Biedermann also co-authored HB 1239, which he said would “ensure no church or house of worship is ever closed by an edict of local, county, or state government, even during a pandemic,” and HB 5, the broadband expansion bill. Both passed the House.
“I supported this bill because it will help rural Texans gain access to essential spheres of our economy, like education, jobs, entertainment, and health care,” he said. “I want to encourage my colleagues in the Senate to swiftly pass both bills to Gov. (Greg) Abbott’s desk.”
During the week of April 19-23, Biedermann said his House Defense & Veterans Affairs committee heard SB 623, on the investigation and punishment of certain sexual offenses within the Texas military, and Campbell’s SB 792.
Biedermann said his HB 3013, or the Alamo Heroes Act, received a public hearing April 19 before the House committee on Culture, Recreation & Tourism.
“The bill received great support in committee, as well as from public testimony, and I look forward to passing it out soon,” he said. “The genesis of Texas Independence is a story of unbridled bravery and sacrifice, and this bill is aimed at preserving that true history.”
Biedermann co-authored HB 1490, which cleared the House, which he said “requires hospitals to engage in pricing transparency by posting cash prices for each health care service regularly administered by that hospital.” He also supported HB 530, allowing polling judges to carry firearms in polling places, which also passed the House.
On April 22, the House unanimously passed its proposed two-year, $246 billion state budget.
“I was proud to successfully amend the budget to include a reporting requirement for state agencies to identify where they would cut 1%, 5%, and 10% of their budget,” Biedermann said. “Every business owner must know where to trim the fat and our state agencies should exercise the same practice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.