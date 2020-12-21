Bright German glass ornaments, incense smokers and Christmas candles adorn the Sophienburg Museum’s library.
Because Wurstfest and Weihnachstmarkt were cancelled, locals are coming up with their own ideas to raise money.
The Sophienburg Museum is selling its German-imported and other Christmas items in its library. The items are shipped on a boat sometime in June, and arrive for Wurstfest and the holidays. Due to COVID, the museum set up shop so families could bring home authentic German decorations from Deutschland.
“Our unit was on the boat so you can’t send it back,” said Sophienburg Museum and Archives executive director Tara Kohlenberg. “So we made the best of it.”
The Emmie Seele Faust Library is used as a venue for events from business meetings to yoga, but COVID has cut down events. It was a library from 1938 to 1968. Museum shop manager Nancy Classen does the orders for items to sell at their Wurstfest booth.
“I’ve decided the word of the year is ‘pivot,’ so this is our ‘pivot,” Classen laughed. “We’re just thankful we have this building to be able to use.”
On the shop’s left side from the entrance are German incense smokers, nutcrackers, ornaments and other festive trinkets. On the right are “Americana” decorations shipped from different U.S. distributors to arrive in June, Classen said.
“We go to market in Atlanta in January, except for this next year we won’t be doing that,” Classen said. “We had everything before everything got shut down, so this is our party.”
Since they are not going to market in January, the German smokers, beer-steins and glass ornaments not sold in the shop will be sold at the next Wurstfest.
They will sell as much of their other decor as possible and will sell them again next year.
The incense smokers are wooden figures with a detachable base for an incense candle. They have a small mouth to let incense smoke out to look like they are puffing on a tobacco pipe.
They have small wooden pyramids which have a spinner that twirls and larger ones with multiple levels.
“At Wurstfest these are wonderful because the air blows up,” Kohlenberg said.
Each level typically has a nativity scene of wooden figures, and each level spins due to candles lit around the bottom.
The candle smoke propels the fan at the top to make them spin.
Germans also do advent calendars, which the museum sells. They can be empty or have chocolate squares for each day. The museum orders chocolate ones but they can be finicky in Texas heat, Classen said.
“They don’t last very well here, they melt,” Classen laughed. “I usually do order those, but we have to watch the weather to see when they can ship them. And usually it’s right before Wurstfest, and we ship them a week before because we know they melt in the mail.”
The shop also has German delicate, intricately carved wooden ornaments. The hand-painted, handmade glass ornaments are glossy and colorful, ranging from dogs to pickles.
“They use molds that are sometimes like a hundred years old to make these,” Kohlenberg said.
German Traditions
As a heavily Christian country, Germans passionately celebrate Christmas. The German word for Christmas, “Weihnachten,” stems from the words “holy” or “consecrated” “night,” (wihe nacht).
In Germany, their Santa Clause is “Kris Kringle,” who is not Santa but a personification of the baby Jesus. Kris Kringle delivers presents on Christmas Eve.
Germans then celebrate and open presents on Christmas Eve rather than Christmas Day.
They also celebrate St. Nicholas — in German spelled St. Nikolaus — who delivers goodies the night of Dec. 5. Children leave their shoes out that night and go to sleep to wake up to treats like chocolate and nuts.
St. Nicholas travels with his antithesis, Krampus, a demonic half-goat half-monster who leaves bundles of sticks if children are bad.
The pickle ornaments are a rumoured German tradition, although it is unknown where exactly the legend may have come from.
Families hide a green pickle ornament in the Christmas tree and whichever child finds it gets a prize.
Many shops had to shutter due to the pandemic, so the museum could not order as many items as usual, Classen said.
Keeping History Alive
The pandemic has hurt many local businesses as well as local institutions. The museum has less visitors, especially since it attracts families and older populations.
It had about a third of its sales and a third of its sponsorships compared to around this time last year. Admissions have been slightly under half, Kohlenberg said.
“We take our hits,” Kohlenberg said. “Because COVID is on the rise and people are going to be mingling with other people and people coming from out of time, we’re going to close on the 24th and open again on the fifth. Then everybody can stay home and quarantine by themselves.
This year the museum made sure families could see St. Nicholas safely at a distance with a drive-through event Dec. 5. People signed up for a 15-minute meet with him.
“He stood out here from the front steps and basically got to talk to every family one-on-one, We had about 30 cars and it was nice because it was more personal.”
The shop has done well as people prepare their homes for the holidays.
“We’re just close enough to downtown that they’re not worried about being off the beaten path” Kohlenberg said. “And our regulars that shop at Weihnachsmarkt, they came looking for us.”
The Sophienburg is at 401 W. Coll St. For information and hours call 830-629-1572.
