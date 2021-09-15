Comal County commissioners will consider approving new and revised job descriptions for positions with the new Mental Health Court and the public health office during their weekly meeting on Thursday.
Last week they approved funding for the Mental Health Court coordinator and Mental Health Court prosecutor positions, both in the 2022 county budget, for the remainder of 2021. They also approved a resolution renaming the Veterans Treatment Court to the “Eugene Hooper Veterans Treatment Court of Comal County.”
Also Thursday, after receiving the COVID-19 update, and comments from citizens and on items of interest from county officials, commissioners will discuss and consider approving:
n A proclamation designating September 2021 as National Recovery Month in the county.
n Amended plats, some combining lots in portions of the Spring Branch Estates and The Point at Rancho Del Lago subdivisions; acceptance of surety from developers for construction of roads and other improvements within a portion of the Morningside Trails subdivision; final plat approval and agreement for construction of roads and drainage improvements, with a variance from the stub-out requirement, and acceptance of associated surety from developers of the Old 32 Ranch subdivision.
n A resolution declaring a property in the 29000 block of Bulverde Lane in violation of the county’s Flood Damage Prevention Order.
n Approval of the Mental Health Court Coordinator’s job description; a revised job description for grant-funded epidemiologist in the public health office.
Commissioners meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. For the meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.