Comal County's active COVID-19 cases climbed toward 800 and its seven-day positivity rate stopped just shy of 30% in data health officials released on Monday morning.
The county added 59 cases of the virus, with 58 of those being new and one of them a backlogged case. Forty five of the cases are confirmed and the remaining 14 are probable.
The county now has 770 active cases of COVID-19 with 38 of those patients hospitalized. The number of county residents hospitalized has declined from the 51 reported on Friday.
Of those 38 patients, four are in their 30s, four more are in their 40s, six are in their 50s, six are in theirs 60s, 12 are in their 70s and six are older than 80.
The county has reported 5,331 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic arrived locally in March with 4,425 of those patients recovering — including 14 additional recoveries added to data on Monday.
There have been 136 fatalities over that period, with many coming during a deadly summer spike which saw outbreaks in local nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
On Monday, Comal County hospitals reported caring for 58 COVID-19 patients with 19 of those in intensive care and seven on ventilators. Health officials say those hospitals are caring for a mix of county patients as well as those from outside the area and that some county patients may also be hospitalized outside the area.
Resolute Health Hospital and CHRISTUS in New Braunfels have indicated they have the capacity to handle the COVID-19 surge.
The seven-day positivity rate for Monday in Comal County is 29.58%, up from Friday's 27.87% which came after several days just above 20%. That rate is the percentage of tests over the period which return a positive result.
As of Monday morning, the county's office of public health has received reports of 38,858 tests conducted with 3,645 confirmed, 1,681 probable, and five suspect cases.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment.
Testing is only done on Tuesday and Friday, and you must have an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.