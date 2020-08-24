Residents throughout the area are supporting Comal County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Eddy Luna, who on Monday had a fourth surgery to save his right arm, shattered by a shotgun blast on Thursday.
“He was supposed to have surgery yesterday but they postponed it to today — which is probably a good thing because the team that worked on him Friday was back today,” said Luna’s sister, Krista Flores, of the surgical team at San Antonio’s University Hospital.
A shotgun blast hit Luna, a 29-year CCSO veteran attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant for Brian Scott Sharp, 59, at a residence in the 1400 block of Springwood in Spring Branch just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Also on the scene was Eddy’s brother, Rene, a CCSO warrants deputy. Rene applied a tourniquet and comforted him until additional help arrived within minutes. The injured deputy was transported via Air Life to University Hospital, where he underwent three surgeries between Thursday afternoon and Friday evening.
“He saved his life,” Krista said of Rene. “That was the first thing Eddy told my parents.”
Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds said six Luna family members serve with CCSO — led by Eddy, a New Braunfels High School and U.S. Army veteran.
Rene joined him after a 20-year career with the New Braunfels Police Department, and Krista currently serves as a clerk. Brother Adam is a corporal in transport; and sons Daniel and Oscar are respectively a patrol deputy and corrections officer.
“Our thoughts and prayers are still directed toward Eddy and his recovery — I know he’s been in mine,” Reynolds said on Monday. “It’s nice to have many people in the office praying and supporting him — anytime one of us bleeds, we all bleed.”
Krista and Daniel have been updating Eddy’s condition on Facebook and through a GoFundMe page that went up over the weekend. Krista said Eddy had been on a ventilator for a period and Daniel said his father was alert and sharing FaceTime with relatives on Sunday.
“Daniel got him a gadget to scroll through his phone with his left hand, and he was enjoying all of the posts everyone had sent him,” Krista said. “Daniel said he was complaining about his arm hurting is actually an outstanding thing. The pain, and him being able to move three fingers Saturday and the other two when the swelling went down, is very encouraging.”
By Monday afternoon the family’s GoFundMe account for Eddy’s extensive medical expenses had reached $24,830 of a $30,000 goal.
“Our family and his law enforcement family appreciate everyone’s support and prayers,” Krista said, thanking the more than 75 donations received, some totaling $1,000. “The outpouring of love has just been amazing.”
Daniel said no one but immediate family is allowed to visit Eddy, which he said “is expected due to the current pandemic protocol.”
“Again, thank you all for your support my Dad and family are receiving — it is truly second to none,” he said, urging those with queries go through him instead of his mother.
“Her time is spent with my Dad and making sure he’s as comfortable and receiving all the necessary care available,” he said, adding the hashtags #Lunastrong and #hardtokill.
Martin Monceballez, VFW Post 7110 commander and vice commander of VFW’s District 5 that includes three Comal County VFW posts, said a benefit is in the works for Eddy, his close friend.
“On behalf of our veteran’s organization and our Auxiliary, and the VFW posts in Comal and surrounding counties, we will be working on showing our support and gratitude for his service to country and our community,” he said Monday. “Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the Luna family.”
Sharp was being served with the arrest warrant issued out of Judge Dib Waldrip’s 207th District Court in connection with a Jan. 9, 2019 indictment alleging felony evading during an Aug. 24, 2018 incident. Booked Friday on two charges of aggravated assault against a public servant, he remains in the county lockup under $250,000 bond.
Reynolds said CCSO detectives and Texas Rangers continue to investigate.
“We’re looking into several things that can explain why this happened,” Reynolds said. “We want to make sure that Eddy and his family is taken care of. And we’re also taking care of any employees who were affected by what happened.
“A heartfelt thanks goes to the community — not only is Eddy a long-standing member of the community, he was also born and raised here. The outpouring of thanks to him and his family shows that Comal County is blessed with support for law enforcement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.