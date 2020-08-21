Editor’s note: This is the sixth and final installment in the series of stories covering public school district preparations for the 2020-21 year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Almost lost in the planning around COVID-19 this school year is the opening of Davenport High School — built with a design suited to social separation for virus prevention.
Davenport, at 23555 Farm-to-Market Road 3009 and built for $99 million, will open Tuesday morning to students in grades 9-11 that will have ample room to safely roam through the 320,000-square-foot facility.
“You should see their expressions as they walk through it,” said Mike McCullar, Comal ISD assistant superintendent of school operations said of students walking through the school, which he says emulates function over form.
“We don’t want the facility to dictate our educational model. We want the experts and academics team to lead the way instruction needs to happen and our facility needs to accommodate that.”
More than 60% of parents in the New Braunfels and Comal independent school districts preferred to see their students re-engage through classroom academics and extracurricular activities.
Next week both districts will open facilities largely dormant since spring break in March. A combined 40,000 students, teachers, staffers and administrators will return Monday and Tuesday to the new normal of COVID-19.
Wider spaces
Most of Comal ISD’s $263.5 million 2017 bond went to build facilities to relieve overcrowding at Smithson Valley and Canyon high schools. Davenport opens Tuesday, with Pieper High School at 810 Kinder Parkway, off U.S. 281 in San Antonio, opening in August 2021.
In June 2019 Matt DeLoach, Canyon Middle School principal, was named to guide Davenport’s opening for the 2020-21 school year.
The new facility is named for James Davenport, a 19th-century settler near Cibolo Creek on what’s now Farm-to-Market Road 2252.
Designed by Huckabee Architects and construction managed by Bartlett Cocke, DHS facilitates social distancing — wide walkways and stairways and open common areas.
“The new normal is to be prepared,” DeLoach said of Davenport High, housed on 87 acres just outside of Garden Ridge. “Right now we have about 420 kids coming in with about 180 staying home for remote learning.
“We’re cleaning up and getting ready — putting out all of the social distancing stickers and everything else.”
Prevention and separation
Davenport is one of dozens of facilities being prepared in both school districts, which generally follow the same guidelines.
Students and visitors will not be allowed in buildings until staff members arrive to begin the daily monitoring process, which continues throughout the school day. Entering students will follow signage on social distancing and follow taped separation parameters throughout campus buildings, and many will have one-way traffic flows for hallways and stairways, and multiple exits to minimize contact.
Staffers in both districts will be required to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms before coming to work, with parents asked to screen students and conduct temperature checks — which neither district will perform — before sending them to school.
Both districts say their custodial employees are trained on COVID-19 safety guidelines, and campuses are stocked with deep cleaning materials for cleaning and disinfecting areas throughout school days.
High-traffic and frequent-touch areas such as doorknobs and bathrooms will be treated hourly, with deeper cleanings of common areas like classrooms and cafeterias occurring each evening.
Sanitizing stations will be located throughout all buildings and Plexiglass shields installed in entry, reception and cafeteria areas. Water fountains will be screened off, except for those for refilling water bottles all students should bring daily.
Identifying and isolating
Both districts have similar plans for identifying and isolating COVID-19 cases on campus, and both have contingencies should classrooms and campuses become overwhelmed at the same time.
Comal ISD’s health and safety plan, based on current state and local guidance, is designed to prevent spread of COVID-19 through monitoring symptoms and exposure, promoting personal hygiene practices, social distancing and sanitizing common-use areas.
The district’s COVID-19 Active Case Dashboard updates active cases on campuses. It is divided into those with lab-confirmed positive cases, those with COVID-19 symptoms and those in close contact with lab-confirmed cases within the previous 14 days.
The district has a trained response team and protocols in place to deploy as needed for large-scale cleaning during an outbreak on campus.
In addition, Texas Education Agency allows closures for up to five days for cleanings of school campuses.
Students who begin displaying symptoms during the day will be immediately separated into isolation areas until they can be picked up by parents and staff members. Any areas used by the individual will be closed off, cleaned and disinfected before the next day.
Once a case has been confirmed that impacts the campus, all staff and families will be notified.
Those required to stay home or labeled as close contacts of positive patients will be required to self-isolate at home for the 14-day virus incubation period.
Those with confirmed positive cases or experiencing symptoms will have to meet specific health requirements before returning.
Any individuals who may have come in close contact with lab-confirmed positive cases on campuses will be notified within 24 hours, the district said.
All staff, students and visitors will be required to complete a health screener using a digital app provided by the district before entering buildings. Health screener submissions will be checked daily to check on active cases and confirm those cleared to return to campuses.
Stepping into the unknown
It will take a few weeks to see if COVID-19 school-opening measures are successful in preventing more infections throughout New Braunfels and Comal County.
Over 9,400 students will follow NBISD’s Roadmap to Reopening on Monday. Comal ISD’s School Launch Strategic Plan will guide nearly 25,000 students returning Tuesday, including some attending its second High School of Choice for college-level courses and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) curriculum.
Comal ISD Superintendent Andrew Kim and NBISD Superintendent Randy Moczygemba have voiced high hopes for respective opening plans in both districts, but neither returned requests for comment to the Herald-Zeitung by Friday’s deadline.
“I’ve reviewed plans for both districts, which have tried to make things as safe as possible,” said Dr. Dorothy Overman, Comal County Health Authority. “The WHO and the CDC have said that for it to be completely safe, the positivity rate should be lower before schools begin.
“The virus will be transmitted to other households through school children and we’re concerned about who lives in those households — (many) grandparents and parents with underlying health conditions. We fully expect a rise in cases and hospitalizations after schools begin.”
