Changes could come soon to the New Braunfels’ ordinance regarding pet and animal care and treatment standards.
Last week, New Braunfels City Council members approved the first reading of proposed ordinance amendments related to tethering, general standards of pet care and keeping rabbits as pets.
A second and final reading of the ordinance is expected during the council’s meeting next week.
Christopher Looney, the city’s planning and development services director, told council members that the Animal Services Advisory Board has considered a collection of additional amendments over the last year.
“They are intended to enhance the care of animals in New Braunfels,” Looney said.
In response to calls for service, Looney said animal control staff periodically encounter instances of dogs being chained or tied up at the bare minimum of three feet, which not only limits a dog’s radius of movement but sometimes puts shade, shelter, food and water out of reach.
“Concern had been expressed by some of our citizens as well as our animal control officers regarding the high number of chained up dogs they would see,” Looney said. “There was a citizen that spoke at the Animal Services Advisory Board about it.”
Amendments were then drafted to provide tethering standards to ensure a pet’s health and safety and allow access to food, water and shelter.
The proposal redefines a tether as “any leash, chain, cord, rope or other means of restraining an animal or the act of chaining, tying, fastening or otherwise securing an animal to a fixed point so that it can move, lie down or range only within certain limits.”
Under the ordinance, owners would be allowed to use a “skyline” type aerial trolley consisting of a line strung between two fixed points that are at least 20 feet apart with a down line at least five feet in length.
The ordinance would prohibit an owner from leaving a tethered dog outside between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., within 500 feet of a school’s premises and in extreme weather conditions.
After instances of concern from the public regarding observed owner mistreatment of pets, staff received requests from citizens to examine the ordinances for opportunities to strengthen the rules, Looney said.
Staff researched ordinances in other Texas cities and worked with the board to develop some amendments that clarify requirements associated with food, water, shelter and inclement weather.
The proposed ordinance would prohibit an owner from leaving an animal outside and unattended whether they are restrained or not if the National Weather Service has issued the following weather conditions: a winter weather advisory or the actual or effective outdoor windchill is below 32 degrees; a heat advisory; or a hurricane, tropical storm, flash flood or tornado warning.
Exceptions include livestock or if the owner provides adequate shelter to the pet.
The amended ordinance would also designate rabbits as pets instead of livestock.
Historically, New Braunfels’ rules have been very limiting on rabbit ownership, and the proposed amendments would provide added flexibility for pet rabbit ownership, Looney said.
Several years ago, the city adopted more flexible rules for chickens due to increased interest and trends toward locally sourced food, he said.
Interest in keeping rabbits for pets outside of the typical agriculture programs is also becoming a trend.
“The board also had concerns that our current ordinance is too restrictive regarding rabbits,” Looney said. “The way it is currently written effectively prevents rabbits from being owned as pets. It treats them more as livestock. (The board) recommended we soften our approach to rabbits and allow them similarly to be treated like cats and dogs.”
The proposed amendment also increases the maximum fine for violations to $2,000.
State statutes include minimum standards for the care and treatment of pets and animals that the city initially adopted in 1961, and amendments have built upon those standards over the years.
The Animal Services Advisory Board considered and recommended approval of the amendments at their meetings in 2020 and this year.
