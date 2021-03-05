Comal County’s COVID-19 vaccination standby list will reopen Monday, officials said late Friday.
Residents who meet the criteria in Phase 1A and 1B of the state’s vaccination plan can register for this list.
Those currently eligible for vaccination include front-line health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, people who are 65 years and older and people who are at least 16 and have qualifying health conditions that put them at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
Earlier this week, federal officials directed states to expand vaccination eligibility to include people who work in school and child care operations.
The federal directive defined the people eligible as “those who work in pre-primary, primary and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs, including teachers, staff, bus drivers and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.”
This action does not change the other groups prioritized for vaccination in Texas.
A link to the standby list will be available on the Comal County website, www.co.comal.tx.us, beginning Monday at 10 a.m.
That link will also be shared on all county social media platforms.
Signing up for the vaccine standby list does not guarantee residents will receive a vaccination from the county, officials said.
Call center operators are making calls to schedule first dose vaccine appointments next week for those already on the standby list, and officials are asking residents who see an incoming call from an 830 area code number to answer the phone.
Operators will make two attempts to call to set up an appointment.
Officials are asking people scheduled to receive vaccinations next week to arrive no more than ten minutes before their scheduled appointment time, have their paperwork completed and bring a state-issued ID with them.
Forms are available by visiting www.co.comal.tx.us/Vaccine/default.htm
Officials have also been urging people to look at other providers, including local hospitals and pharmacies offering vaccinations.
Walmart and Sam’s Club have begun administering vaccines at select locations across the state.
Walmart’s scheduler can be found by visiting Walmart.com/covidvaccine. Sam’s Club’s scheduler can be found by visiting SamsClub.com/covid.
Membership is not required to get a vaccination at Sam’s Club.
CVS Health is now administering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible people at select locations across Texas.
Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. People without online access can contact CVS customer service at 800-746-7287.
Christus Santa Rosa has an appointment system for some clinics and outpatient care sites. Visit its website at christushealth.org and use the online chat function to be screened for eligibility and check availability.
H-E-B has also begun vaccinations at select locations. Check the scheduler tool on heb.com/vaccine regularly for new appointment availability.
In Comal County, 22,494 people have received one dose, and 12,713 people have received both doses, according to Department of State Health Services data.
People can find more information on the COVID-19 vaccine at dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx. The website includes links to vaccine availability maps and providers.
New cases
The number of active COVID-19 cases rose to 365 on Friday, as Comal County health officials reported 22 new cases of the virus.
Sixteen of those were confirmed cases and six were probable cases.
Confirmed cases are detected through more accurate molecular tests, while probable cases are detected through rapid-result antigen tests.
The active case number in the county had declined to 233 as recently as Feb. 26.
No deaths were reported Friday. The fatality count remains at 294.
Health officials reported no recoveries on Friday. That total remains at 8,609.
Most of the newly reported cases come from New Braunfels with 18, followed by three from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area and one from south of Canyon Lake.
Seven of the new cases come from people in their 20s, five from people in their 50s and 60s, four from people 70 and older, and three each from people under 20 and in their 30s and 40s.
County officials have reported 9,268 cases of the virus since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Of the county’s active cases, 47 patients were hospitalized on Friday. Comal County hospitals reported caring for 21 COVID-19 patients, with 10 of those in intensive care and eight on ventilators.
Local hospitals are caring for a mix of local and outside patients, and officials have said that some local patients may be treated at outside hospitals.
On Friday, the percentage of hospital beds taken by COVID-19 patients in the 22-county region, which includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 7.38%.
The county’s seven-day molecular positivity rate on Friday stood at 65.21%, but health officials say the molecular rate can be misleading because fewer residents are taking it.
The antigen positivity rate was 17.21%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.