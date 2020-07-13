Restaurants, car dealers, medical facilities, contractors, construction companies, nonprofit organizations and transportation companies were among New Braunfels businesses receiving funds under a federal program designed to save jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Department of the Treasury and Small Business Administration released partial data this week about businesses receiving Paycheck Protection Program loans, which began in early April and were scheduled to last until the end of June. The Senate voted to extend the deadline to Aug. 8.
The low-interest loans can be forgiven if businesses meet certain conditions, such as retaining or rehiring employees and maintaining salary levels.
Four companies in New Braunfels received $2 million to $15 million, among them CGT U.S. Limited, Eden Home Inc. Patrick S Molak Corp. and Win-Con.
According to the Treasury data, the companies in this range of aid reported more than 800 jobs retained.
Fourteen companies received $1 million to $2 million, among them Bluebonnett Chrysler Dodge LLC, Dean Word Company LTD, Detex Corporation, Eagle TG LLC, Enersol Group
Inc., Egle Enterprises LLC, Fuquay Inc., Midtex Oil LP, Mission Cardiovascular Consultants PA, New Braunfels Smokehouse Inc., The Outfit Inc., Tracker Energy Services Inc. and Trilogy Senior Living LLC.
Companies in this range of aid reported more than 1,400 jobs retained.
Hope Hospice also received funds in this category, retaining 124 jobs, according to the data.
“The COVID-19 pandemic challenged many of us in healthcare to be innovative, safe and efficient in providing uninterrupted care to those we serve, “said Nickie Drummond, Hope Hospice executive director. “As this area’s oldest nonprofit hospice and grief-counseling agency, many of our relied-upon funding sources disappeared due to the coronavirus. The PPP enabled us to fill those funding gaps and to compensate our clinical staff working in hazardous circumstances on the front lines.”
Fifty-four companies received $350,000 to $1 million, reporting more than 2,900 jobs retained. Around 150 companies received $150,000 to $300,000 in aid.
CASA of Central Texas, which provides direct services to children and youth who are removed from their homes due to abuse and neglect, received a loan in the $150,000 to $300,000 category, retaining 23 jobs, according to the data.
Norma Castilla-Blackwell, executive director of CASA of Central Texas, said the organization is thankful for the PPP loan received through the federal legislation.
“These funds have helped our nonprofit organization maintain a full workforce to ensure seamless delivery of services since April,” Castilla-Blackwell said. “Adapting to challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, CASA of Central Texas has responded to the increasing need for our services by recruiting, training and supporting community volunteers who serve as Guardians ad Litem in the child protection courts and child welfare system. A trained CASA volunteer represents the best interests of an individual child and advocates for the child’s medical, mental health, education, placement and permanency needs. We envision a world where every child thrives in a safe, stable, loving home.”
Combined, the New Braunfels companies received aid totaling at least $63.4 million.
That’s before factoring in local businesses that received less than $150,000 apiece.
Sharon Mosley, the owner of Crystal Cross Cowgirl Boutique and River Road Camp Inc., received one of the smaller loans.
“We didn’t get a huge loan by any means; it was just the perfect amount to get us through those few months,” Mosley said. “It was to pay employees, rent and utilities because you are limited on what you can use that for.”
Mosley said she had closed her business before it was mandated.
“It was heartbreaking,” she said. “We had made plans and are moving, hopefully, in a couple of weeks to a bigger location in the (same) shopping center, so our concern was we had just signed a lease on that and we’re like oh my gosh... Okay, now we’re going to have to use the money for this and this and this. How are we possibly going to fulfill that obligation? Plus, we had been waiting for a bigger space for years. So (the loan) just made everything fall into place: that we didn’t have to worry, that we were still going to be able to (move locations). It was just helpful.”
The Huisache Grill on West San Antonio Street, which also received a small PPP loan, was able to retain 50 jobs, according to General Manager Susie Russell.
“It was awesome for us,” Russell said. “We were open doing curbside for three months until we got to reopen (the dining room). That didn’t cover the bills. We were paying for employees’ insurance during the time they were furloughed. We had to dip into our line of credit just to survive during that time. We were doing curbside more for the community, to be there for our guests that come all the time.”
Once the restaurant’s dining room opened following Memorial Day weekend with all employees back on the payroll, she said, the business was still running short of funds.
“We were nice and busy until (recently) when everything hit again,” she said. “We’ve also been closed on Mondays. Without having the loan, we wouldn’t be able to sustain where we are right now. It’s been a lifesaver for us.”
Adriane Newman is the sole proprietor of an insurance company in New Braunfels. She said she would be to retain 10 fellow contractors with the loan funds.
“My business is focused around small businesses and helping them with benefits,” Newman said. “When a lot of small businesses closed, I wasn’t able to work. This is going to help put me back into the green, per se. If businesses aren’t open, then I’m not open.”
The list released by the federal government last week is far from a complete picture of who got what. The government released names and addresses only for organizations that received more than $150,000.
Even then, government officials only divulged ranges, not specific dollar figures.
