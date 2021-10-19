The state of the city of New Braunfels can be summed up in just a few words — growth and lots of it.
In his annual “State of the City” report on Tuesday at the McKenna Events Center in New Braunfels, City Manager Robert Camareno told the luncheon crowd that the city has processed more than 12,000 permits for new construction since 2011. Broken down, that’s 11,751 residential permits and 763 commercial permits as of Sept. 30.
He added that so far this year, more than $590 million in new build construction investment had been made in the community, and 2021 has seen record numbers for residential new build permits with an all-time high of 248 in July.
By comparison, the city issued 163 residential new build permits in July of last year and 83 the July prior.
According to Camareno, the city this year has processed 52 new build commercial permits and 1,446 new build residential permits as of Aug. 30.
“That’s a tremendous amount of growth, both residential and commercial,” Camareno said.
Camareno said that although most of the commercial growth focuses along the I-35 corridor, “the growth is occurring throughout the community, which is beneficial but not concentrated in just one area.”
He added that there is a “hot spot” of new residential development in the northern part of the city, but that growth is also “occurring all across the community.”
With four months to go in the year, the city had already surpassed the 1,474 commercial and residential building permits that were issued in all of 2020. By comparison, the city issued 1,206 permits in 2019 and 1,395 in 2018.
With new building permit statistics like that, it’s not surprising that from 2010 to 2020, New Braunfels is the fifth fastest-growing city in the nation and third in Texas, according to census data.
Recently released 2020 Census data indicates that New Braunfels’ population stands at 90,403, an increase of nearly 57% from 2010. By comparison, Camareno went back and looked at past census figures. The population of the city was 22,402 in 1980, 27,344 in 1990, 36,494 in 2000 and 57,740 in 2010.
“We’ve always had growth, though,” Camareno said. “When you compare the growth from 1990 to 2000, we grew by 33%. When you compare the growth from 1980 to 1990, we grew by 22%. Certainly, we are having a greater amount of growth now, but this community has always become a destination for people to come, live, work and play here. It’s a great place to be.”
The number of household units increased 60%, from 23,361 in 2010 to 37,461 in 2020.
An average of 1,410 household units was added each year between 2010 and 2020, according to Camareno, including single-family, multi-family and apartment complexes.
The city’s population density, the number of persons per square mile, rose 52%, from 1,303 in 2010 to 1,986 in 2020. The city’s housing density, the number of household units per square mile, grew by 56%, from 528 in 2010 to 823 in 2020.
Not only is the population growing, but New Braunfels is becoming more diverse, Camareno said.
2020 Census data indicates that while the percentage of people of color or those who indicated some other race or two or more races in New Braunfels grew, the percentage of white residents decreased.
“The population grew all across our city,” Camareno said, pointing to a color map
indicating where growth took place, with some areas experiencing 100% or more population growth. “It’s not just in one area; it’s everywhere. You see it. You feel it. You might feel it when it takes a little bit longer to get a table at your favorite restaurant. You might feel it when you get on the road when it takes you a little longer to get to your destination than it had before. But guess what? Folks who moved here in 1980 saw the same thing in 1990 and saw the same thing in 2000. They were experiencing the same things.”
How you plan for that growth is what is key, Camareno said.
Camareno reviewed progress on the $143 million 2019 bond program, which includes transportation infrastructure, public safety, parks and recreation and library projects.
Completed transportation infrastructure projects include California Boulevard, the Oak Run sidewalks and Kerlick Lane.
Projects in progress include San Antonio Street from Spur Street to Krueger Avenue, Klein Road phase II, Goodwin Lane/Conrads Lane, Lakeview Boulevard, Union Street, Comal Avenue, Central Avenue, Grant Avenue, South Street and Lamar Elementary area streets.
Pending projects include the Barbarosa Road/Farm-to-Market Road 306 extension and the North/South Collector/Business 81 extension.
Public Safety projects in progress include Fire Station No. 2 and Fire Station No. 3, with completion anticipated in early 2022, and the Police Department Headquarters and Veteran’s Memorial slated for completion in mid-2022.
Completed parks and recreation projects include wall stabilization at Comal Cemetery and all-abilities park enhancements, with the Zipp Family Sports Park in progress.
Also in progress is the Westside Library Branch, with an anticipated completion date of mid-2022.
Camareno then explained that city leaders had begun preparations for a potential 2023 bond program, and the city of New Braunfels is seeking members of the public to serve as at-large members on a bond advisory committee.
This 24-member committee will work with city administration, finance and public works staff to provide council members with a prioritized list of projects for consideration for a proposed bond election in May of 2023.
According to Camareno, the committee will consist of a non-voting chairperson appointed by Mayor Rusty Brockman, seven additional members appointed by members of New Braunfels City Council, three members appointed by Comal County Commissioners Court, Guadalupe County Commissioners Court and the New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, one member, each, from the city’s Downtown Board, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Library Board, Planning Commission, New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation (4B Board), River Advisory Committee, New Braunfels Utilities Board, Watershed Advisory Committee, Traffic and Transportation Advisory Board and Workforce Housing Advisory Committee and three at-large appointments of members that a vote of council members will select from those who apply.
Applications are available online at www.nbtexas.org/apply. The deadline to apply is Oct. 30.
Council members will select the three at-large committee members at a special meeting of the council in late November or early December.
The city’s proposed timeline calls for council members to create the committee by December to begin work in January. Preliminary projects will be presented in April before being reviewed and finalized by the committee members at the end of next year.
The timeline then calls for council members to finalize the bond proposal in January or early February and call for an election for May 2023.
