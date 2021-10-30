SCHERTZ — Following a four-year absence, New Braunfels has officially cemented its return to the Class 6A postseason.
The Unicorns (7-2, 4-2) ran over, around and through a depleted Clemens team Friday night at Lehnhoff Stadium en route to a lopsided 42-14 victory in District 27-6A play. Head coach Glenn Mangold’s team steamrolled its way to a 35-0 lead midway through the third quarter and cruised to the finish line from there.
“I was really proud of our kids,” Mangold said. “They’re a special group and they’re also a different group than others. They said, ‘Coach, we got this,’ and they were very confident. We had great practice all week and it showed up in how they played as a team.”
The Unicorns sliced through Clemens’ defense like Jason Voorhees in the first half on their way to a 28-0 lead at intermission.
New Braunfels received the opening kickoff and needed just three plays to draw first blood, as a quick throw from Aiden Baumann to Landon Marsh turned into an 11-yard touchdown catch after Marsh spun out of a tackle and darted forward.
The Unicorns’ defense forced a three-and-out to give the ball right back to the offense, which this time drove 78 yards in 10 plays. After Tyree Johnson converted a third-and-long with a 25-yard run up the middle, Ryker Purdy capped the possession with a 12-yard scoring run that helped New Braunfels grab a 14-0 lead with 6:01 to go in the first quarter.
New Braunfels continued to smother the Buffaloes’ overmatched offense in the first half, as Clemens (2-7, 2-4) was held to another three-and-out and a quick punt.
The Unicorns added their third straight TD drive after moving 69 yards in eight plays. Johnson capped the march on a 2-yard scoring run with 45 seconds to go in the opening stanza.
New Braunfels’ Billy Fitch picked off a Sam Schneider pass to end the next Buffalo possession, but a promising drive was stopped a yard shy of the end zone as Clemens’ defense stood tall for a goal-line stand.
However, the Unicorns added another quick stop, which led to a special teams gem from Jacob Redding. On a punt from deep in Buffalo territory, the junior blocked the kick and recovered the loose ball in the end zone for an instant New Braunfels score.
The Unicorns carried that 28-0 lead into the locker room at halftime and never looked back.
“Defense played great, and we’ve been improving on our special teams throughout the season,” Mangold said. “Those are some intangibles that can help you win games and change momentum.”
New Braunfels tacked on another score in the third quarter to reassert its dominance. Following an interception by linebacker Ben Jaimes, Purdy capped a short drive with his second scoring run of the night — this one from 1 yard out.
Defensive tackle Ethan Rodriguez stripped the ball away from the Buffaloes to end their most promising drive of the night, but Clemens eventually broke up the shutout with their own blocked punt.
Tyrell Peterson returned the loose ball 8 yards for a score, and after a successful onside kick, the Buffs added a 13-yard TD run by Derek Graves.
The Unicorns answered with one final show of force on offense. Exclusively relying on the ground game, New Braunfels marched 54 yards in seven plays and tallied the game’s final points when Garnett Gonzalez bulldozed his way across the goal line from 7 yards out.
Gonzalez finished with 50 yards and a score on nine carries, while Johnson led all rushers with 80 yards and a TD on 14 attempts. Purdy added 46 yards and a pair of scores on seven totes and also hauled in five passes for 72 yards.
Baumann finished 8 of 13 passing for 114 yards and a score, while Lance Beeghley made one catch for 30 yards.
New Braunfels will look to finish the regular season in style this coming Friday night when it hosts South San at 7 p.m. After that, the Unicorns will prepare for their first bi-district playoff contest since 2016.
“It’s a great feeling,” Mangold said. “All the hard work the players and the coaches put into it for over a year — getting ready for the season and playing the season and all the issues we had to deal with along the way. Now we have a chance to go to the playoffs. We have a great bunch of kids, and they earned it.”
