New Braunfels City Council members on Monday unanimously voted to discontinue requiring the use of face coverings by the public while at city facilities.
The new policy goes into effect immediately.
City facilities will now post new signage that masks are “strongly encouraged.”
Council members revisited the policy after last month electing to operate all city facilities at 100% occupancy but require the use of face coverings by the public when social distancing is not feasible.
That decision came after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order rescinding statewide face covering and occupancy requirements went into effect.
In addition, COVID-19 hospitalizations and active cases have declined steadily in Comal County in recent weeks.
Abbott's order allowed businesses and other establishments to decide whether to require their employees and customers to follow additional hygiene measures, including the wearing of a face covering. City facilities fall under the category of "other establishments."
