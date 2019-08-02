Residents packed court chambers on Thursday as Comal County Judge Sherman Krause recommended a $110.8 million 2020 budget to fellow commissioners, who in six weeks will finalize raising the county’s tax rate for a second straight year.
“Our population continues to increase — the most recent estimates will have the county with between 160,000 and 165,000 residents by the end of 2020,” he said. “That’s pretty significant growth you have to face, and some of those challenges we’re dealing with.”
Krause’s proposed budget projects $110,934,628 in expenditures for next fiscal year, which begins Jan. 1, 2020. The amount is just $2.1 million more than the $108.8 million approved for the 2019 budget.
“We’re asking the taxpayer to pay for what we need,” Krause said of the proposal, which designates nearly $6.8 million to add 28 new positions, reclassify a dozen others and the first raises associated with the new employee pay formulas. The budget includes $4.162 million to replace well-worn vehicles and purchases of construction trucks and equipment.
The overhauled pay scale proposal would be the first full revision since 2007, with most employees receiving increases of between 2% and 4% starting this year, with approved step adjustments beginning two years later.
While next year’s budget, if approved, won’t be close to the 8.6 percent hike for the 2019 budget over 2018 ($93.3 million) — it will include higher property taxes.
The Comal Appraisal District, which certifies and assesses property values, indicated the county’s 2019 certified taxable values increased by 14.01 percent over 2018. The rising values play a critical role in taxing entities’ revenue projections for the next fiscal year.
The county’s proposed 2019 combined tax rate is 37.7915 cents per $100 assessed property valuation, almost 2 cents higher than in 2018 (35.7921 cents).
The 2019 effective tax rate is 32.0265 cents/$100 (33.7974 cents in 2018), with the rollback rate 38.6057 cents (37.5604 cents in 2018).
Commissioners aren’t yet held to those numbers until final approval in time for the new rates to go into effect Oct. 1. The 2018 effective rate was a 1.997-cent/$100 increase over the 2017 rate. Because the county seeks a tax increase, commissioners set public hearings for 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29 and Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Commissioners will vote to approve the tax rate in mid-September. Formal notices on the budget, tax rate and associated public hearings will appear in Sunday’s Herald-Zeitung.
Building prices
Also Thursday, commissioners approved $2.313 million as the guaranteed maximum price for SpawGlass Construction to construct the county Annex Holding Facility. Construction could begin as soon as Aug. 8 for the facility and will eliminate two dozen parking spots in the county parking garage.
The holding facility, located in the current garage area, will be a daytime holding area for up to 45 inmates being tried in courtrooms in the Annex and Landa buildings. Halden Tally, principal with HDR Architecture Inc., reviewed design documents for renovations of the Annex, which will begin when the Landa and holding facilities are completed, hopefully by May 2020.
Tally and County Engineer Tom Hornseth noted the $14.8 million Landa Building renovation is slightly under budget, with the GMP for the holding facility within $15 of revised estimates performed a few months ago.
The $10.6 million Annex totals nearly $2 million more than the $8.6 million budgeted earlier this spring. Hornseth said those costs could come down before the final GMP is set, and even further during construction. About $500,000 of it will replace the Annex roof and implement design revisions for courtrooms and offices on two of the Annex’s three floors.
Hornseth said the county hopes to complete final construction documents in October and decide a final GMP for that stage in mid-January. Officials hope to wrap all downtown renovations by July 2021 and set a GMP.
To access Thursday’s meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
