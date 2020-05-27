Comal County Tax Assessor-Collector Cathy Talcott has made it a little easier for taxpayers.
Not by forgiving tax payments but making those lining up to enter her downtown offices a little cooler after awnings were installed on Wednesday.
“I would like to remind our customers that our lobbies are continuing to practice social distancing, thus the capacity is very limited,” she said, adding space allows only seven customers to be served at any one time.
Last week, Talcott asked customers to be prepared to line up outside of the building until it is their time to enter, adding that temporary awnings were planned to protect them against
the heat and rain.
After spending the weekend touring stores, Talcott found the equipment, which county workers installed in time for those arriving Wednesday morning. While in-person tax payments might be necessary for some, Talcott encourages everyone to try doing them online.
“The only customers who truly need to enter the tax office are those needing to transfer vehicle titles from one person to another — there is no alternate method for transferring motor vehicle titles other than in person,” she said. “People are welcome to stand in line outside for any transaction they wish, but all other customers can make property tax payments and motor vehicle registration renewals online.”
Talcott said all county tax offices — including those in county annexes in Sattler and Bulverde — are open weekdays from 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Senior citizens are given service preference between 8-9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; cutoff times for title transfers is 4 p.m.
Payments are accepted at www.ComalCountyTaxOffice.net, and at tax office drive-thru drop boxes or drop slots at all tax office locations. For more, call 830-221-1353 between 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Quarter-pay property tax installments are eligible to individuals who are disabled/disabled veteran/surviving spouse of a disabled veteran, or at least 65 years of age and qualify for a homestead exemption.
Talcott reminds those approved for quarter payments that third-quarter payments are due on May 31, but added, “Because May 31 falls on a Sunday, the deadline is extended to Monday, June 1,” she said.
COVID-19 also extended deadlines for expiring motor vehicle registrations and title transfers. Both remain under a 60-day grace period that kicks in the day statewide disaster declarations are lifted. For more, visit the COVID-19 page at the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles website, www.txdmv.gov/covid-19.
