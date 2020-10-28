Comal County added 19 COVID-19 cases to its totals on Wednesday afternoon, with 10 of those cases being new and the remainder being backlogged cases added from the state.
Two of the new cases are confirmed while the other eight are probable. The county added 15 additional recoveries from the disease.
Eighteen of the cases added to the county's total come from New Braunfels, with the last coming from Garden Ridge. Sixteen of those cases range from the 30s to the 60s with two being 70 or older.
Since the pandemic arrived locally in March, there have been 3,755 cases of COVID-19 with 3,512 recoveries and 120 deaths.
Comal County now has 123 active COVID-19 cases with 10 of those patients hospitalized.
Comal County hospitals reported caring for nine COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, with one of those in intensive care and on a ventilator. Local hospital use can reflect both county residents and those from outside the county being treated locally.
As of Wednesday morning, the county's office of public health has received reports on 28,544 tests conducted with 2,872 confirmed cases and 883 probable cases. That's an increase of 46 tests from Tuesday's report.
The county's seven-day positivity rate for Wednesday stood at 7.56%. That's up from Tuesday's 6.52%.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the County’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment. Testing is only done on Tuesday and Friday and you must have an appointment.
