Comal County's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 389, as officials reported the deaths of an additional two residents Thursday, while local hospitals continue to care for a significant number of unvaccinated patients infected with the virus.
Officials confirmed the deaths of a New Braunfels man in his 70s on Sept. 6 and a Fischer man in his 70s on Sept. 5, both at local hospitals.
As of Wednesday, 57,524 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas since the pandemic arrived in the state in March 2020. More than 5,000 Texans have died in the last month.
The Texas Department of State Health Services counts deaths based on death certificates that list COVID-19 as the cause of death, which excludes deaths of people with COVID-19 who died of another cause.
Comal County hospitals reported caring for 73 COVID-19 patients on Thursday, down one from the previous day and 14 from a week ago, with 23 of those patients in intensive care and 14 on ventilators.
“Our local hospitals are still very stressed,” Comal County Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser said Thursday morning during the weekly county commissioners meeting. “An estimated 95% of (patients) are unvaccinated — the reason I say estimated is that we’re looking through the system to make sure. But now that they have gone to no visitors at local hospitals it’s a little hard to get histories from the patients, especially if they are unable to speak.”
New cases outpaced recoveries to bring the number of active cases in Comal County to 1,312 on Thursday, up 146 from the previous day and down 128 from a week ago.
County health officials reported 228 new cases and 80 recoveries. Of the new cases, 140 are confirmed and 88 are probable.
About half of the new cases reported on Thursday are people under the age of 30.
Eighty-three of the new cases are people under 20, 35 are in their 20s, 62 are in their 30s and 40s, 40 are in their 50s and 60s and eight are older than 70.
Of Comal County's active cases, 23 residents were hospitalized on Thursday, up two from the previous day and down six from a week ago.
Of those hospitalized, one is in their 30s, three in their 40s, eight in their 50s, seven in their 60s, two in their 70s and two older than 80.
Local hospitals have cared for a mix of county residents and those from outside the area since the pandemic began, and some local patients have been treated in outside hospitals.
On Wednesday, state officials reported 25,184 new confirmed cases and 9,214 new probable cases, an increase of 656 cases compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
As of Tuesday, 13,520 Texans were hospitalized for the virus, a decrease of 375 patients a week ago.
The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID patients across the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties remained almost steady at 18.73% on Wednesday. The rate was 19.36% a week ago.
State health officials reported 670 available staffed hospital beds in the region, including 71 available staffed ICU beds. The region's hospital capacity is 6,730 beds.
As of Tuesday, state health officials reported 7,764 available staffed hospital beds, including 312 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 21.2% of total hospital beds.
The county's seven-day positivity molecular rate on Wednesday was 11.76%. The antigen rate was 7.12%.
DSHS figures indicated that 68.84% of Comal County residents over the age of 12 had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 59.26% are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday. The statewide rates stand at 69.36% and 58.24%, respectively.
The vaccination rates in Guadalupe County, which includes a portion of the city of New Braunfels, stood at 62.01% with one dose and 53.71% fully vaccinated.
The Comal County Public Health Department continues to offer vaccination appointments for those over the age of 12, including a third dose for anyone who is moderately to severely immunocompromised.
Those interested in receiving a vaccine can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.