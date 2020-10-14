Comal County added 14 new COVID-19 recoveries and nine new cases to its totals on Wednesday afternoon.
Three backlogged cases were also added to the total, bringing the county's cases since the start of the pandemic to 3,607 with 3,385 of those patients recovered. The county now has 102 active cases of the disease — with five of those patients hospitalized. There have been 120 COVID-19 deaths reported since the pandemic began locally in March.
Local hospitals on Wednesday reported caring for seven COVID-19 patients with two in intensive care and one on a ventilator. Those numbers could reflect county residents as well as residents of other counties brought to New Braunfels for treatment.
As of Wednesday morning, Public Health has received reports of 26,785 tests with 2,801 confirmed cases and 806 probable cases. That's an increase of 82 tests from Tuesday. The seven-day positivity rate for Wednesday in Comal County is 6.69% — down from Tuesday's 7.03%.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Around the world
MADRID — Spain has become the first European Union nation to reach 900,000 infections after adding more than 11,000 confirmed cases.
Spain’s health ministry say it has confirmed 908,056 infections since the beginning of the pandemic, which is seventh in the world.
France is next in the EU with more than 750,000 cases, although the exact number of cases in each country depends on the amount of testing.
More than 5,000 new cases were diagnosed in Spain between Tuesday and Wednesday, the ministry says.
Spanish authorities have confirmed 33,413 deaths from COVID-19, ranking eighth in the world. Health experts believe the actual number is much higher because of a lack of testing.
NEW YORK — Facing public skepticism about rushed COVID-19 vaccines, U.S. health officials are planning an extra layer of safety scrutiny for the first people vaccinated when shots become available.
A new poll shows a quarter of Americans say they wouldn’t get vaccinated, a slight increase from 1 in 5 in May. The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found only 46% of Americans want the vaccine and 29% aren’t sure.
Black Americans have been especially hard-hit by COVID-19, but just 22% say they plan to get vaccinated compared with 48% of white Americans, the AP-NORC poll found.
On top of rigorous final testing in tens of thousands of people, any COVID-19 vaccines cleared for widespread use will get additional safety evaluation as they’re rolled out. Some states are planning their own safety reviews.
Among plans from the CDC: Texting early vaccine recipients to check how they’re feeling, daily for the first week and then weekly out to six weeks.
ROME — Italy has recorded 7,332 coronavirus cases, its single biggest single-day increase since the start of the outbreak.
The previous record was 6,557 cases on March 21 when Italy became the European epicenter of the pandemic. However, there is more testing, with 152,000 conducted in the last day.
Another 43 people died, bringing Italy’s confirmed toll to 36,289, the second highest in Europe after Britain.
Public health officials are warning that hospitals are filling up and Italy’s contact tracing is overwhelmed by the number of the new infections. Virologist Andrea Crisanti says the resurgence threatens to create a “vicious circle” of too many infections to trace.
Speaking to RAI TG24 on Wednesday, he suggested a Christmastime lockdown would help stop the chain of transmission and help “reset” the overwhelmed contact tracing system.
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin judge has temporarily blocked an order from Gov. Tony Evers’ administration limiting the number of people who can gather in bars, restaurants and other indoor places.
The order issued Wednesday comes as Wisconsin breaks records for new coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations.
Evers imposed the new capacity limits last week to help curb the spread in the state. It limits the number of customers in many indoor establishment to 25% of capacity.
The Tavern League of Wisconsin sued, arguing it amounted to “defacto closure.” Sawyer County Circuit Judge John Yackel on Wednesday blocked the order and set a court date for Monday.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court earlier this year struck down Evers’ “safer at home” order, which the governor has cited as part of the reason why coronavirus cases have spiked in Wisconsin.
PARIS — France is bracing for possible curfews and other coronavirus restrictions as hospitals and intensive care units take in more patients.
French President Emmanuel Macron will give a nationally televised interview Wednesday night to speak about the virus, his first in months. French media reports say Macron will step up efforts on social media to press the need for virus protections among young people.
France’s government has already put Paris, seven other cities and the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe under maximum virus alert, closing bars, banning student parties and capping the size of gatherings.
Bar and other business owners have organized numerous protests in response, saying they won’t survive the consequences of the crisis.
But with hospitalizations still rising, authorities are discussing tougher measures, including a possible overnight curfew in areas where infections are spreading fast. The government is seeking volunteers to pitch in at hospitals.
The "Around the world" portion of the report comes from The Associated Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.