A 33-year-old New Braunfels man was charged with intoxication manslaughter after his pickup truck slammed head on into a compact car early Sunday on State Highway 46 South, killing a 28-year-old passenger in the other vehicle, police said.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said New Braunfels police and fire units were called to the 2500 block of Highway 46 South and Center Street, where a white Dodge pickup had collided with a blue Kia Optima around 2:15 a.m. Sunday.
“Based on the preliminary investigation, the Dodge pickup truck was traveling northbound toward New Braunfels when it veered into the southbound lanes of traffic and struck the Kia head on, causing the truck to roll over onto its side,” Ferguson said.
A 25-year-old Seguin man driving the Kia suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was transported by ground EMS to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition. Guadalupe County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace John Terry pronounced his passenger, Sevannah Shay Mata, 28, of Olmos, (Bee County) Texas, deceased and ordered an autopsy.
Ferguson said the pickup driver, 33-year-old Jacob Perez of New Braunfels, was traveling with his 6-year-old daughter; both suffered minor injuries and were medically cleared by paramedics.
“Investigators noted (Perez) showed signs of intoxication, so they conducted standard field sobriety tests,” Ferguson said. “He was taken into custody, transported to a nearby hospital for a voluntary blood draw, and then taken to Guadalupe County Jail.”
Perez, charged with second-degree felony intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, was released Sunday afternoon after posting $100,000 bond.
NBFD Battalion Chief Donny Obuch said five units and 13 personnel responded and remained on the scene for nearly five hours, first removing the Seguin man and the deceased woman from vehicles, then helping with the cleanup.
“We were pretty much out there all night,” he said.
NBPD traffic and criminal investigations officers closed portions of SH 46 at the accident scene, which Ferguson said was cleared of a considerable amount of debris, for approximately 4½ hours during an accident reconstruction.
