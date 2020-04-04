With facilities closed to a combined 35,000 students due to the COVID-19 crisis, the New Braunfels and Comal school districts continue to serve them through school-based curbside meal pick-ups and remote learning opportunities.
“While teachers aren’t in front in classrooms, they are continuing with lesson plans and having Zoom conference calls with parents and students to answer questions they might have on tutoring and other things that are still available,” said Rebecca Villarreal, NBISD communications director.
Both districts, entering their fourth week out of school, have not laid off any employees and approved their continued pay through the end of the school year. Their breaks will continue at least through May 4, as specified in Gov. Greg Abbott’s most recent executive order.
NBISD is serving free breakfasts and lunches to students 18 and under through curbside pick-ups from 6:30-8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays at Lone Star Early Childhood Center and Voss Farms and Veramendi elementary schools.
Comal ISD is doing the same between 7-8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bill Brown, Clear Springs, Freiheit, Goodwin Frazier, Kinder Ranch, Mountain Valley, Morningside, Rebecca Creek, Specht and Startzville elementary schools.
Both districts recently held trustees meetings, with Comal’s meeting March 24 and NBISD in its first-ever televised meeting over Zoom teleconferencing March 30.
NBISD update
District trustees voted to postpone board elections in Districts 2 and 4 from May 2 until Nov. 3.
“We feel that because we will still be under the Stay Home/Work Safe order by the city, county and possibly even the state, it would be a challenge for people to come out and vote,” Superintendent Randy Moczygemba said. “We want everyone to exercise that right.”
Moczygemba said more numbers of area residents will be testing for COVID-19, and the result will almost assuredly add to the total of positive cases. He said the communities with school districts that ended spring breaks in the second and third weeks in March saw upticks in positive cases — and correctly predicted the statewide school shutdown would continue through April, which the governor made official two days later.
NBISD began remote lessons for students on March 23 and Moczygemba estimates “in the upper 90% of students” are participating. Most students have tablets accessible to the internet through in-house or WiFi services, but Villarreal said the plans also include paper components for students without online access.
“Our remote learning includes paper and electronic methods,” she said. “And we’re working toward getting more iPads for those students who need them.”
Moczygemba said administrators are focused on getting all students into remote learning “so that they don’t miss 25 percent of the school year.”
“Our big push this week will be trying to pick up those kids who have not been participating and teachers are reaching out to parents and kids,” he said, adding Communities in Schools has helped reach at-risk case-managed students.
Trustees also agreed to meet through Zoom for a budget workshop session on April 13. For more on NBISD remote learning, meals and other district services, visit the COVID-19 link at the district website, nbisd.org.
Comal ISD
The district has begun its Resident Learning Program (RLP), an online learning curriculum for students. Superintendent Andrew Kim said “this first week will focus on no-tech to low-tech activities as teachers prepare online lessons and ensure that their students are able to access the online classroom through Google Classroom or Seesaw.”
Details on the program are available through the Comal Continues page on the district website, which offers RLP links to weekly curriculum and schedules for each grade and content level.
“Starting April 6, teachers will begin introducing new lessons and assigning work for students based on review and/or new material,” Kim said, adding teachers are holding remote office hours and available to guide students through the new format.
Two weeks ago, Kim said details of the RLP were still being worked out.
“Currently, our focus is on building the infrastructure that will allow us to address the needs of all students expediently and consistently. We are working through challenges of addressing those with a lack of technology, as well as providing equal learning opportunities for our students with special needs,” he said.
During the school board’s March 24 meeting, trustees approved resolutions to pay hourly employees through the closure and announced intent for the district to reimburse itself for land purchases for future facilities, and suspended portions of board policy on grades and class rankings during the closure.
Steve Stanford, executive communications director, said the board will meet April 14 to decide whether to postpone the May 2 election for the district’s $397.7 million bond measure.
