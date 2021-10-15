Beginning Monday, voters will begin 12 days of early voting for the Nov. 2 elections that feature such an array of issues it is bound to differ from the usual off-year elections.
Odd-numbered years are usually devoid of candidates seeking local, state and national offices, and always feature proposed Texas constitutional amendments. Eight are featured on this year’s ballot — which has several choices awaiting voters in Comal and Guadalupe counties.
New Braunfels’ two area public school districts are staging bond elections, each seeking record amounts to accommodate area growth. New Braunfels ISD’s three propositions seek $348 million for land acquisition, new and upgraded facilities, technology and safety and security.
Comal Independent School District seeks $527 million for the same reasons, along with a Voter Approved Tax Ratification Election (VATRE) to set a tax rate of $1.2920 per $100 assessed property valuation.
In May 2017, CISD voters overwhelmingly approved a $263.5 million bond, which mostly funded construction of Davenport and Pieper High Schools, and in 2015 approved a $147.4 million bond, primarily to build Danville and Pieper Ranch middle schools.
But the district claims it is behind in keeping pace with growth. Comal ISD’s $397.7 million 2020 bond was canceled by COVID-19, widening a seven-year building gap that began with losing the 2013 bond, which were followed by approvals of two smaller bonds that followed the district’s admission of overpaying 2008 and 2005 bond project contractors.
Comal ISD trustees and administrators discussed the optics of combining a half-billion bond with the VATRE. To adequately compensate teachers and staffers, they are hoping voters allow the district to exceed the tax rate compression approved as part of the 2019 school finance system overhaul that sliced maximum allowable annual tax increases from 8% to 3.5%. Officials also overwhelmingly decided to immediately address needs spurred by growth, as new residential subdivisions are forecast to steadily increase enrollment during the next decade and beyond.
Bond approval will add the district’s 19th and 20th elementary schools, add a middle school in the Johnson Ranch area and a third college prep high school, upgrade athletic facilities and elementary school playgrounds, purchase buses and land for new facilities, upgrade technology and safety and security.
“There is no better time than now to look at ways to invest in our schools not only for those who have lived here their whole lives, but for those who are coming to put down their roots here,” Jason York, Comal ISD board president said last year.
“Our children and their families deserve the best education that we can provide for them, and that includes having facilities that allow for the continued growth, advanced technology and safe transportation.”
In 2018 New Braunfels ISD voters approved the largest bond proposal in district history, a $118.3 million measure that expanded and renovated facilities, added safety and security features, and constructed the new middle school that opened this year and the elementary school slated to open in 2023.
“With the support of the taxpayers who voted to fund the 2018 bond, we are now able to ensure another generation of students will have a safe place to learn and grow,” said Wes Clark, NBISD board president, during the recent dedication of New Braunfels Middle School.
The district seeks nearly three times that in its 2021 bond, which if approved would designate one-third of the $348 million toward infrastructure involved with the new Long Creek High School.
The bond would add the district’s 11th elementary school in the Veramendi area, upgrade HVAC systems and aging buildings such as New Braunfels High School, purchase technology and buses, fund land acquisition for new facilities, upgrade elementary school playgrounds, increase capacity at four elementary schools, house DAEP, school of choice and gateway programs and update athletic facilities.
Other items
In other Comal County balloting, Emergency Services District No. 7 has a sales and use tax proposition, Water Improvement Districts 1C and 1E will vote to confirm by-laws, board directors and funding, and Green Valley Special Utility District residents will select two board members. Crystal Clear SUD canceled its election for two directorships after both candidates were unopposed.
In Guadalupe County, Schertz Cibolo Universal City ISD will decide Place 4 on its board of trustees; Schertz residents face a bond for public safety facilities and places 6 and 7 on the city council. In Cibolo, 12 proposed city charter amendments await voters, who will also select a District 4 city council member.
Turnout boost
The school district balloting will almost certainly lead to a higher than normal turnout for an off-year election. Only a year ago, despite COVID-19 both counties set records for voters who cast ballots in the hotly contested 2020 presidential election.
While Comal County won’t come close to eclipsing that 76.04% turnout, it could challenge the off-year turnout record of 20.57% in 2013, when Comal ISD lost a $451 million bond measure for the first time since 1997. Two years later, 14.86% turned out to approve a $76 million bond for a new county jail and renovated sheriff’s office, and voter turnout totaled 15.25% in 2019, the first year the county employed universal polling locations.
Elections Administrator Cynthia Jaqua said she expects to employ 60 of the county’s Hart voting machines at nine early polling locations and as many as 160 at nearly two-dozen sites on Election Day. Voters won’t have to worry about the process of converting electronic votes onto paper ballots until the 2020 party primaries next spring.
The League of Women Voters-Comal Area (LWV-CA) has information on local candidates and issues at VOTE411.org, where voters can enter their address to obtain information specific to their location.
Comal County early voting locations include the main election office in downtown New Braunfels, the county’s Goodwin Annex and Bulverde Annex; Mammen Family Public Library in Bulverde; St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church in Canyon Lake; Comal ISD’s Support Services Building and New Braunfels ISD Administration Center, Rebecca Creek Elementary School and Garden Ridge City Hall.
On Nov. 2, Comal County voters will be able to cast ballots at any one of 23 polling locations on Election Day including 12 sites in New Braunfels, four in Canyon Lake, three in Bulverde, two in Spring Branch and one each in Garden Ridge and Boerne.
State law requires that all voters bring an approved photo IDs to cast ballots. Those lacking photo IDs can cast provisional ballots with alternate forms of identification, such as utility bills, or sign affidavits at polling locations. For lists of approved and alternate IDs allowed at the polls is available on the Texas Secretary of State’s website, votetexas.gov.
On Wednesday, Comal County totaled 121,711 registered voters. Jaqua said her office has mailed about 250 absentee, military and overseas ballots. Voters can apply for ballots by mail until Friday, Oct. 22. Early voting ends Friday, Oct. 29.
For more, visit the link at the Texas Secretary of State website, www.votetexas.gov.
For Nov. 2 information, including sample ballots and polling locations for early and Election Day balloting, visit www.votecomal.com and www.co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections.
