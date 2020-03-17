New Braunfels’ Downtown Social held its annual St. Patrick’s event Tuesday evening prompting concern over the coronavirus guidelines designed to help prevent spread of the disease.
The restaurant, bar and bowling alley joint responded to concerned Facebook comments Tuesday afternoon saying the event would be smaller and outside, and encouraged those with symptoms of coronavirus to stay home.
“We have large open areas with plenty of space to distance yourself if you see fit,” the Facebook post said. “We have plenty of hand wash stations and we are using good hygiene and sanitization practices.”
On Monday, the White House issued guidelines encouraging people not to gather in groups of 10 or more. Austin, Houston and Dallas ordered all bars and restaurants to close or only provide takeout. Several bars and restaurants in San Antonio have also closed their dining rooms.
Timothy White, Downtown Social manager, said he understands concerns but the event is to help pay employees who need the hours.
He said it will more than likely be their last big event and they will continue to-go orders. They may cut down on hours or days depending on any updates.
“In upcoming weeks unfortunately it's going to get progressively worse and people aren’t going to get the hours to carry over to three or six weeks,” White said over the phone. “We’ve talked to our staff about reducing the size of the staff and staggering what people come in and having lunch and delivery takeout.”
He said he has communicated with other local bars and restaurants about best measures and whether to remain open.
“I definitely understand,” White said. “All the bars are open, Calahan’s, Scores, Oyster Bar. We’ve been in contact with people in the other industries and seeing what they're doing.”
White said they also considered having the event in the parking lot.
“Governor Greg Abbott came out and said they’re not going to have closures on bars and restaurants,” White said. “Obviously organically we’re not seeing the numbers we usually do, and also to be completely honest, the people who come out are choosing on their own regard and they’re going to gather somewhere.”
Calahan’s Pub and Pizza also held a St. Patrick’s event Tuesday. Prior to the event, bar manager Rachel Jones said the bar would be disinfecting and encouraging frequent hand washing.
“We won’t be turning anybody away, we’re open as usual,” Jones said. “We are definitely disinfecting more. We’re just being extra cautious, washing hands when handling money, sanitizing.”
Resident Brittany Rodriguez said bars staying open and holding events is irresponsible. Rodriguez, 35, is “one-hundred percent” immunocompromised due to lupus. She also has rheumatoid arthritis.
“It’s aggravating because a lot of us in our community are elderly, we have immunocompromised systems like myself, and until we made it a huge deal (Downtown Social) had no posts about the community or anything and then they’re deleting posts, shutting off comments like it doesn’t even matter.”
A Downtown Social Facebook post from around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday encouraged kids to come to the event. It was later deleted.
The post circulated and Rodriguez expressed frustration.
“Now we have it in Hays County, 15 miles up the road, and cases just keep getting more and more added to it,” Rodriguez said. “It’s just a growing virus that’s getting stronger and stronger and people are not taking it seriously.”
White said he appreciated the concern but has to take care of about 50 employees, as well. He said if the event were in a week or so from now, he would have made other arrangements.
“We kind of knew this was coming,” White said. “Hopefully they come up with a revised plan, as of now we’re still open and operating as are most the bars in New Braunfels but we might go to limited hours, limited operation days, those are the things we’re exploring.”
