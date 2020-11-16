Comal County's active COVID-19 cases climbed to near 300 and local hospitals are now caring for 18 virus patients, public health officials said Monday.
The county added 41 new cases of the disease to its totals on Monday with six of those cases confirmed and 35 of those probable. The new additions push Comal County's total to 4,134 cases since the pandemic began with 3,720 of those patients recovered — including 17 additional recoveries added on Monday. Since the pandemic arrived locally in March, 124 people have died.
The county now has 290 active cases of COVID-19. The active case numbers continue an upward trajectory that mirrors what much of the state, country and globe has seen over the last month. Comal's active case count briefly dropped below 100 in early October, before beginning to climb again.
The resurgence of the virus has prompted local health officials to urge people to follow safety and health guidelines including wearing masks in public, maintaining social distancing and frequently sanitizing and washing hands.
As the numbers declined after Comal County's summer spike which killed dozens of residents — many of them in local nursing homes and other long-term care facilities — officials feel some in the community have become complacent.
"When we saw the numbers going down so much, we were relieved because it seemed we were beating this thing," Comal County Judge Sherman Krause said last week. "But then we relaxed a little bit and now are seeing a bit of an increase."
Public health officials say seven county residents are now hospitalized with the disease while local hospitals are caring for 18 COVID-19 patients. Of those, six are in intensive care and three are on ventilators.
As of Monday morning, Public Health has received reports of 31,854 tests with 3,000 confirmed, 1,131 probable and three suspect. The county's seven-day positivity rate was at 10.42% — up from 10.20% on Friday.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the County’s dedicated hotline, 830-221- 1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment.
Testing is only done on Tuesday and Friday, and you must have an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.