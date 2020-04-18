Work on the New Braunfels Utilities’ Aquifer Storage and Recovery project continues at New Braunfels Regional Airport.

The project, also known as ASR, is a water management strategy allowing the utility to store water in the brackish portion of the Edwards Aquifer for future use, especially during times of severe drought or peak summer demand.

The project consists of the direct injection of surface water supplies such as potable water, reclaimed water or river water into an aquifer for later recovery and use. The process has been done elsewhere, including in Texas, for municipal, industrial and agricultural use.

According to NBU Chief Operations Officer Ryan Kelso, construction is complete on the first well, also called the demonstration well, and its three monitoring wells.

Workers have been conducting formation step testing, which is designed to determine how much water can be stored in the well at what rate, Kelso said.

“We’ve had some positive results from the formation step testing,” he said. “The initial step testing showed us that we can accomplish three times that recharge rate. With those results, that should reduce our need for the overall need for wells. That should come down from nine.”

The ASR well was designed for an injection rate of about 500 gallons per minute and a recovery rate of around 1,000 gallons per minute.

During a Jan. 6 pump test, a rate of fewer than 200 gallons per minute was sustained, far less than anticipated based on monitoring well production. NBU decided to acidize the well to improve the productivity of the well, a procedure not unusual for Edwards’ wells.

The acid treatment began in late February and was completed in early March.

A stepped rate pumping test took place over three days beginning March 12.

During that test, a pumping rate of 1,500 gallons per minute was achieved, three times the designed rate.

“We haven’t settled on a final number yet,” Kelso said. “Each individual well, based on these results, will be more efficient in storing water at a higher rate and should offer some cost savings.”

The NBU Board of Directors awarded the $2.9 million for the construction contract with an additional $300,000 contingency to Black Castle General Contractors last year.

The project has been in the works since 2011. Preliminary master plans showed nine ultimate wells at the airport property. The estimated cost of the project is between $22 million to $25 million.

The projected completion date for the demonstration well is mid-July.

Cycle testing, which shows the efficiency of the well, is scheduled to begin in the fall.

“It will allow us to gather more data and also allows us to move forward with the design of the expansion of the wellfield to built it out to its total capacity.”

As the project moves into the demonstration well period, NBU will continue to plan for future wells. These additional wells will be common to New Braunfels Regional Airport, which is an ideal site for the wellfield expansion because the land is protected and no one else will be able to tap the wells.

Kelso said the project is also expected to complement the anticipated expansion and development of the airport.

During a normal year, NBU can supply 50,000 acre-feet per year or AFY. On firm yield years, times of significant drought, NBU expects to access about 36,000 AFY.

“It would be nice to have the flexibility of the ASR to supplement that,” Kelso said. “We’ll be able to leave more water in the aquifer and utilize the supply that we’ve built up in the brackish Edwards, so we don’t have to depend on those precious resources, especially during times of drought whenever spring flows and river flows are low. We’d like to leave those supplies as much untouched as possible.”