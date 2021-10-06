Comal County's COVID-19 numbers continued to slide on Wednesday, with active cases dropping below 800 for the first time since late July and health officials reporting one new fatality.
The county's public health department said that a New Braunfels man in his 50s died at home on Oct. 4, bringing the county's pandemic death toll to 431 since March of 2020. The county has added 109 deaths since early June when the current surge — largely fueled by the delta variant of the coronavirus — began.
The county added 80 new recoveries from COVID in its Wednesday morning report and 41 new cases. Twenty-four of those cases are confirmed with 17 of them probable. Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 18,779 cases with 17,549 of those patients recovered.
Both of the county's positivity rates were below 8% on Wednesday with the seven-day rate for the molecular test at 7.58% and the antigen test at 7.57%. They were both below 8% last on July 21.
Wednesday saw 29 county residents hospitalized with the virus, up one from Tuesday, while local hospitals reported caring for 36 patients, down one from Tuesday's report. Thirteen of those are in intensive care and 12 on ventilators. Health officials have said that approximately 95% of those patients are unvaccinated.
Ten percent of hospital beds in the 22-county region that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties are being used by COVID-19 patients, down from 22.05% that was reported in late August.
County health officials have urged people to get vaccinated against the virus because it offers the best protection against hospitalization and death, and are continuing to offer Moderna shots to those over 18 and Pfizer shots to those over the age of 12. Appointments can be made at 830-221-1150. Those who are immunocompromised can also get a third booster shot.
Comal County was leading the statewide percentage of vaccinated patients for much of the year, but as the summer has progressed has fallen behind. Texas has 72.12% of eligible patients with at least one shot, while Comal has 71.33% Neighboring Guadalupe County, which contains a portion of the city of New Braunfels, trails at 64.48% For full vaccination, Comal has 63% of eligible patients — ahead of the state average of 62.19 — while Guadalupe lags with 57.11%
