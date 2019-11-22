New Braunfels city staff is stepping up the fight against short-term rental owners not paying their Hotel Occupancy Tax, or HOT tax.
New Braunfels City Council approved a change to the HOT tax ordinance last week that will allow the city to charge “failure to file” fees for anyone renting out a room or property but still not paying their HOT tax.
“Our proposed change is to implement a failure to file fee — a flat fee of $50 on the first day a report is late being filed. We would charge another $75 flat fee on the 31st day a report is late being filed and then another $100 on the 61st day the report is late being filed,” said Sandy Paulos, assistant director of finance while presenting to council last Monday evening. “None of this has anything to do with how much tax is owed, it’s just strictly for not filing, because again, even if you have $0 revenue, you are still required to file a return.”
The city would also continue its current practice of charging 15% of the tax that is due on the 91st day, which is when the city would also file misdemeanor charges against the short-term rental, Paulos said.
The motion to pass these changes was approved by council unanimously.
“To give it some background, this change is part of a comprehensive plan that the finance department has implemented where we are having enhanced efforts focusing on tax collection and reporting,” Paulos said. “Part of that comprehensive plan involves these items here such as partnering with LODGINGRevs in March to assist with our collection in reporting and identification of new properties.”
LODGINGRevs has also provided a reporting platform for the short-term rental property owners to pay their taxes on, Paulos said.
“We’ve gotten really good feedback from the property owners that it’s much more user friendly than our previous platform was,” she added.
The formal enforcement plan, implemented in July, involved sending out letters when new properties are identified by LODGINGRevs to inform the property owners about how to file their taxes, how to report, how to pay taxes and due dates, Paulos said.
“We also, though, are sending out 30- and 75-day letters when they are late,” she said. “When they are delinquent, all of these letters, including the initial one, tell them that at 90 days we will be filing misdemeanor charges for failing to report and failing to remit.”
The city has improved the HOT tax information on its website, enhanced collection and reporting efforts, and utilized a new staff position, a staff accountant who “spends a large portion of her time focusing solely on hotel occupancy tax collection,” Paulos said.
“Our penalty structure is we can charge 15% of any past due tax after one full municipal fiscal quarter has passed or if it’s a delinquent after one full quarter, so on day 91 we can charge 15% of the tax due,” Paulos explained.
The problem, however, is a lot of properties were waiting to pay until day 89, knowing there was nothing else the city could do, she elaborated.
“The problem with that is also it skews our reporting numbers, so if they are paying two months later than they’re due, and we’re reporting on hotel tax, then the numbers that we’re reporting for two months prior aren’t … giving an accurate picture,” Paulos said.
The benefits of these approved changes will be the flat fee penalty will motivate more short term rental owners to make file their taxes in a timely manner, Paulos said.
“We are aiming to implement it for the payment of Jan. 20 for December taxes, and we would send out an informational mail-out in December to let all the property owners know,” Paulos said.
For more information about the city’s HOT tax ordinance, visit www.nbtexas.org/FAQ.aspx?QID=119.
