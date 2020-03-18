More local businesses are starting to shut their doors to limit the spread of COVID-19, including entertainment venues and other places where people gather.
The Brauntex Theater has postponed events from Friday until March 28 as well as its 175th anniversary mural
ribbon cutting scheduled for Thursday.
The theater said patrons who have tickets to upcoming events will receive a communication about rescheduled dates as soon as possible. Ticket holders can receive a refund or convert the tickets into a donation if they are unable to attend on the rescheduled date.
“The disappointing element during this time is that we must remain apart for a while,” said Executive Director Cheryl Fisher in a statement. “We ask for your patience while our team handles the repercussions of this situation.”
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema announced it has closed its theaters, including the location in New Braunfels. A press release stated the company will refund tickets.
“This news — this situation — is devastating,” the 41-theater circuit based in Austin stated on its website. “When we re-open after this unprecedented and indefinite hiatus, it will be in a dramatically altered world, and in an industry that’s been shaken to its core.”
The Alamo Drafthouse put an “Intermission” card up on its website.
EVO Entertainment Group, which operates a theater at Creekside Town Center in New Braunfels, said its facilities remain open but has decreased showtime frequency and reduced daily capacity.
The company said it is working to implement recommended social distancing measures and adding additional overnight cleaning staff.
And the trend is nationwide.
AMC Theaters, the nation’s largest chain, said Tuesday its theaters would close altogether in the U.S. for at least six to 12 weeks.
“We are ever so disappointed for our movie-going guests and for our employee teams that the new CDC guidelines that Americans should not gather in groups larger than 10 people make it impossible to open our theatres,” AMC CEO and President Adam Aron said in a statement. “Still, the health and wellbeing of AMC guests and employees, and of all Americans, takes precedence above all else. We will continue to monitor this situation very closely and look forward to the day we can again delight moviegoers nationwide by reopening AMC movie theatres in accordance with guidance from the CDC and local health authorities.”
Regal, the second largest chain, said Monday that its theaters would close until further notice.
Cinemark, the nation’s third-largest chain, hasn’t yet announced closures as of midday Tuesday.
Over the weekend, ticket sales plunged to their lowest levels in at least 20 years at U.S. and Canadian theaters, the Associated Press reported, citing information from data firm Comscore.
Live music venues are also staring to feel the pinch in what is quickly becoming the new normal.
Gruene Hall announced the cancellation of live music events until at least Sunday.
County musician Josh Ward, who was scheduled to perform on Saturday at the state’s oldest continually operating dance hall, said in a tweet that “it’s just out of our hands.”
“I’m very sorry but it’s just not safe for us to do the show,” he wrote. “I am praying for the safety of you guys my fans and the rest of this country. This too shall pass.”
Shows with Blackhawk on Friday and Deana Carter on Saturday at Freiheit Country Store are going to be rescheduled at a later date. The store is still open normal business hours.
Other places where people gather have also affected.
Gold’s Gym announced closures until at least March 31, stating on Twitter that free digital fitness options that can be done outside the gym are available at goldsgym.com/anywhere.
“At Gold’s Gym, we choose humanity with this decision,” the statement read. “We’re stronger together as a global fitness community and appreciate your support at this time.”
