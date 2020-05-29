New Braunfels Utilities will reinitiate late fees and disconnections for non-payment on past due accounts starting July 1, officials announced Friday.
The utility suspended late fees and disconnections for customers experiencing financial hardship in mid-March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact.
Melissa C. Krause, NBU’s chief communications and strategy officer, said customers experiencing financial hardship should contact NBU to set up a payment plan.
“We are committed to working with our NBU customers to establish payment plans,” Krause said. “Getting this information out to our customers, timely, is important, so they can prepare and make payment arrangements if needed. Within the next 30-days, we need our customers with past-due balances to contact the customer service department at 830-629-8400. Our service representatives are committed to working with each customer and their unique situation to arrange a payment plan.”
NBU customers with past due accounts, greater than 60-days, were previously notified and encouraged to establish payment plans. Customers with past-due balances have until June 30 to set up a payment plan. Customers who make payment arrangements by June 30, and honor their payment plan arrangements, in addition to paying their current bills, will have late fees forgiven until the account returns to good standing.
“Some of our neighboring utilities are beginning to activate those fees and disconnects,” she said. “The longer we go, the more behind customers will get. We know
that every situation is going to be unique to that customer. We’re starting to see the community reopen, and we hope, just like everyone else, that people either have a job or getting to be employed again.”
As a municipally-owned utility, Krause said, the customers take care of providing infrastructure and the services the utility renders.
“Those delinquencies are being absorbed by all of our customers,” she said. “It’s important that we get that on track as soon as we can, but yet be mindful and respectful of the position some of these people might be in.”
The NBU Utility Bill Payment Assistance program, in partnership with the New Braunfels Food Bank, is a resource that may help residential customers experiencing financial hardship. To learn about the NBU Utility Bill Payment Assistance program and to determine qualification, visit nbutexas.com. Alternatively, if you find yourself in a position to help others, visit nbfoodbank.org/donate/nbuassistancedonation, as donations are needed.
The NBU lobbies remain closed until further notice to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. Customers can access their NBU accounts online, call the automated phone payment service at 1-844-863-7360, 24 hours a day, or speak with a service representative by calling 830-629-8400, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
The NBU drive-through, located off the Main Plaza, is open during standard business hours, and the night drop remains accessible.
