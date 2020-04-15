Food banks across the country are seeing increases in demand for assistance as the impact from the coronavirus takes hold, while at the same time facing decreasing resources. Food banks in New Braunfels are not an exception.
Monica Borrego, executive director at the New Braunfels Food Bank, said her agency is experiencing a 35 to 40 percent increase of people requiring food assistance compared to what they normally see throughout the year.
“Right now, we’re just trying to figure out how we keep on doing what we’re doing,” Borrego said. “The way we’ve been able to do that is that we’ve been receiving donations of money, which allows us to purchase items that we need to put on our shelves and ultimately give out to the families who are in need.”
Borrego said people wishing to make monetary donations can visit nbfoodbank.org. She also said the agency needs more volunteers.
“We need people, but we have to limit the number of people who are coming in at the same time,” she said. “We’re taking safety precautions on site. We’ll take your temperature when you walk in the door. We have gloves and we’re encouraging volunteers to bring their own masks. And then we’re practicing social distancing on site when we have volunteers in house. We need help from
the community, so if people are feeling healthy and don’t have any symptoms, please come and help us.”
Volunteers can donate their time by going to the food bank’s website.
The New Braunfels Food Bank distribution hours are from 9-11 a.m. and 2-4 p.m., Monday through Friday; and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
In addition to their regular duties, the food bank is conducting an emergency food distribution from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Tree of Life Church, 5513 IH-35 South in New Braunfels.
The food banks asks those needing assistance to preregister at nbfoodbank.org/cvresponse.
For more information about the New Braunfels Food Bank, call 830-327-6000.
Sandy Buck, president of the board that oversees the SOS Food Bank, said its volunteers have also seen food assistance needs escalate in recent weeks.
“Our clients are still depending on us for food distribution,” Buck said. “We have seen several people come in to get food on an emergency basis because they are out of work. That’s not uncommon at all, but there’s an increase in that. That’s one of the reasons we were so determined to keep operating as we have in the past.”
The SOS Food Bank is run entirely by its 300 volunteers, she said.
“There are no paid employees and most of our volunteers are retirement age,” she said. “They care and they are so committed to those in need. We practice safety as much as we can, but they’re still willing to come up and serve others.”
Buck said different organizations and individuals used to donate canned goods and other food items, but that source of food “has pretty much dried up.”
“We also depend on money donations because we buy as many food items that we can from the San Antonio Food Bank,” she said. “We can purchase food from them at so much of a reduced price than what people can go into the grocery store and pick up. The dollars go a lot further with us buying from them. Anyone who wants to donate, we welcome that.”
Those interested can send monetary donations to P.O Box 311031, New Braunfels, TX 78131. For information or to volunteer, visit sosfoodbankinc.com or call 830-629-3663.
The SOS Food Bank is open from 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Survey shows increased needs nationwide
A recent survey of 200 food banks by Feeding America, a hunger-relief and food rescue organization, indicated that 98% reported an increase in demand for food assistance, but nearly 60% are facing reduced inventory levels.
The survey, conducted between Mar. 31 and April 1, showed that in addition to increased demand and declining donations, 95% of food banks reported higher operating expenses and 37% reported an immediate critical funding shortfall.
“Last year USDA reported that 37 million people face hunger in America and the Feeding America network of food banks distributed 4.2 billion meals,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, in a statement. “This year, the COVID-19 crisis is driving more of our neighbors into food insecurity and putting a strain on food banks to provide more meals. Never has the charitable food system faced such a tremendous challenge, and we need all the resources we can get to help our neighbors during this terrible time.”
The survey also showed that 67%of food banks are accepting and need volunteers.
Borrego said the New Braunfels Food Bank has participated in disaster responses previously, such as hurricanes, but the COVID-19 outbreak has posed a different challenge for agencies providing food to those in need.
“The difference between that and this is when we have a hurricane, it’s a concentrated area that we’re all pulling together to help, she said. “It’s a very social experience when we have hundreds of volunteers that will come through our doors throughout the week to help us pack food and to get everything ready to go to those affected areas.”
But this situation, she said, is widespread, and the risk of being exposed to coronavirus while helping has changed the way agencies are responding.
“We have fewer volunteers and less capacity for volunteers in order to maintain a safe environment,” she said. “It’s been a challenge, but I think we’ve been able to rise to the challenge and still provide the needed resources.”
