Comal County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking into the possibility that bones found Friday at a Fischer construction site might be those of a nearby resident who went missing 15 months ago.
Sheriff Mark Reynolds on Tuesday said human remains were found Friday off Farm-to-Market Road 32 in the Stallion Springs subdivision in Fischer.
“I don’t know if it was someone from a road crew or something else, but they found skeletal remains,” Reynolds said. “The person immediately called it in and (officers from our) Criminal Investigations Division went up there. I think it was a missing person.”
Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, couldn’t confirm whether it might be that of Kenan Mayer, 42, who family members said they last saw looking for golf balls in the Stallion Springs neighborhood around 6 p.m. on April 19, 2019. Kenan, 5-foot 7-inches and weighing 220 pounds, was last seen wearing a white shirt and “almost new” white shoes.
His father, Jim, told the Herald-Zeitung that his son, a fire-protection specialist, underwent four unsuccessful back surgeries and usually experienced excruciating pain. When he went missing from the family’s 6-acre property, he did not have his cell phone or walking canes.
The family conducted a grid search the next day on April 20, and then again the next day on Easter Sunday, concentrating on nearby areas. Dozens of neighbors helped in searches both days, including one with a cadaver dog — but turned up nothing.
Family members said the CCSO’s searches began the following Monday. The most recent was on Friday, when Smith said deputies were called to the 9200 block of FM 32 around 8:37 a.m. “Construction workers working at a site located human skeletal remains,” Smith said. “Right now we do not have the person identified. We are working with medical professionals to help identify the body.”
Smith said a pair of shoes were found near the remains, which she said were taken to Texas State University on Tuesday. She could not provide further details.
“It’s all part of the investigation — I can’t release much more than that,” she said. “CID is doing a thorough death investigation. But we don’t know who it is at this point.”
