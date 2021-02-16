Due to continued winter weather conditions on local roadways, area school districts and Comal County and city of New Braunfels facilities will remain closed Wednesday.
“Driving conditions in and around New Braunfels remain unsafe and everyone is asked to avoid driving if at all possible,” the city said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service has pulled back on earlier forecasts calling for a high reaching freezing Tuesday, but has stuck with a 50% chance of freezing rain after 9 p.m. Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
“For those that must be out on local roads, please do so with extreme caution. Avoid roads with bridges, overpasses, elevated surfaces, or those that are seldom used. Do not drive around barricades and please slow down,” the city said.
The New Braunfels and Comal independent school districts canceled all activities for students for the second consecutive day after Monday’s President’s Day holiday.
“All NBISD schools and offices will be closed again on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and observed as a student and staff holiday,” said Rebecca Villarreal, the district’s communication director. “This decision was made due to the severe winter weather, iced-over roadways, utility outages and other issues with our facilities. Athletic events and practices have also been canceled and some competitions have been postponed or canceled.”
City facility closures Wednesday include City Hall, Das Rec, Public Library, Parks and Recreation administrative offices, Landa Park Golf Course at Comal Springs, Fischer Park Nature Center, Municipal Annex, City Recycle Center and Westside Community Center.
“The city’s Solid Waste and Recycling Division is suspending residential and commercial collection for Wednesday,” the city added. “Plans for trash and recycling collection are being formed and will be announced soon.”
Both the city and county remain under weather-related disaster orders issued earlier this week. While skies cleared briefly both Monday and Tuesday, continuing rolling energy blackouts kept most facilities closed both days and could continue into Thursday.
“Additionally, we have been informed that the rolling power outages will be in place over the next few days,” NBISD’s Villarreal said. “We have also decided to delay the release of the most recent progress reports due to the lack of internet access to some of our employees.”
The latest NWS forecast, issued at 3 p.m. Tuesday, calls for spotty rain, drizzle or snow overnight and possible until noon Wednesday, with another chance for the same Wednesday evening but disappearing as skies clear Thursday morning.
“Forecasters with the National Weather service are predicting daytime temperatures to go above freezing on Wednesday and Thursday; however, they are also forecasting continued potential for additional freezing precipitation,” the city said. “Those conditions may prompt continuing or additional closures. Please remain weather aware and watch the forecast for updates.”
The NWS said Wednesday’s high should reach 44 before dropping into the mid 20s, accompanied by the next round of freezing precipitation overnight into Thursday morning. Thursday’s high is forecast at 36 degrees, followed by a low of 19. Temperatures should reach the mid 50s Friday and mid 60s on Saturday.
Residents can stay up to date with emergency information by visiting links at www.nbtexas.org and www.co.comal.tx.us and Facebook and their associated social media pages. For highway road closure information, visit drivetexas.org or call 800-452-9292.
